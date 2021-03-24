Women's College Basketball
NCAA Women's Tournament Top Moments: Day 4
1 hour ago
Say what? There's more basketball?!
Yes, there is, and the second day of the second round features plenty of teams hoping to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16.
The action begins with 7-seed Arizona up against 2-seed Maryland.
Here are all the top moments from Wednesday, with the most recent games listed first.
No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 2 Maryland Terrapins
Result: TBD
Steal and score
Maryland's Chloe Bibby swooped in and dished out to Angel Reese for the easy layup on the other end.
Can't be contained
Owusu made it look effortless in traffic en route to two.
Keep checking back for more top plays as they happen!
