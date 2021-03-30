NCAA Women's Tournament Top Moments: Day 2 of the Elite Eight
Tuesday's matchups in the NCAA Women's Tournament decide who will join the UConn Huskies and Arizona Wildcats in the 2021 Final Four.
Up first, the 6-seed Texas Longhorns fell to the 1-seed South Carolina Gamecocks 62-34.
The Gamecocks advance to their third Final Four under head coach Dawn Staley.
Next up, we have the 2-seed Louisville Cardinals going up against the 1-seed Stanford Cardinal.
Here are the top moments and plays from Day 2 of the Elite Eight in the NCAA Women's Tournament.
No. 6 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks
Result: South Carolina wins 62-34
Unstoppable
South Carolina couldn't have drawn up a better start for forward Victaria Saxton. She scored the first eight points of the game for the Gamecocks.
Fighting back
Longhorns guard Celeste Taylor responded to Saxton's scoring burst with one of her own, reeling off consecutive baskets for Texas in the second quarter.
Shooting star
South Carolina guard Zia Cooke made her presence felt in the first half, scoring 13 points and making six shots from the field.
Defensive masterclass
South Carolina held Texas scoreless in the fourth quarter on the way to a 62-34 win to advance to the Final Four. Five Gamecocks players scored at least 10 points, led by Cooke's 16.
No. 2 Louisville Cardinals vs. No. 1 Stanford Cardinal
Result: TBD
Getting shots up quick
Louisville guard Dana Evans wasted no time against Stanford, scoring seven quick points in the first quarter to pace the Cardinals.
Stay tuned for more updates!