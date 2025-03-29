Women's College Basketball NCAA Women's Tournament 2025: Highlights from Sweet 16 Updated Mar. 29, 2025 3:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NCAA Women's Tournament continues with the final round of the Sweet 16 on Saturday.

Here are the highlights:

No. 2 seed TCU advances to first Elite Eight with win over No. 3 seed Notre Dame

Hailey Van Lith scored 12 of her 26 points in the fourth quarter to help second-seeded TCU beat No. 3 seed Notre Dame on Saturday, 71-62, in the Sweet 16 of the women's tournament.

Sedona Prince added 21 points for the Horned Frogs (34-3), who advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time in school history. Next up is top-seeded Texas or No. 5 seed Tennessee on Monday night.

With the game tied at 52 early in the fourth, Van Lith took over. She scored five of the next six points for TCU to give the team the lead. Every run that the Fighting Irish made, Van Lith and the Horned Frogs had an answer.

Van Lith, who started her career at Louisville before transferring to LSU last season and then TCU this past year, is on her way to a regional final for the fifth time.

Notre Dame (28-6) was trying to reach the Elite Eight for the first time since 2019. It got off to a slow start before rallying for a 35-33 halftime lead. Neither team led by more than four points in the second quarter.

Notre Dame looked as if it would blow the game open early in the third quarter, scoring nine straight points. Olivia Miles was a big part of the run. She went behind her back while dribbling up the court in transition before throwing a no-look pass for a layup. Then she hit a 3 before waving her arms in celebration as she made her way down the court.

TCU wasn't rattled though. Van Lith made a couple of key defensive plays to keep the Horned Frogs in the game, and they trailed 52-50 going into the fourth. TCU made 22 of 24 free throws, including all 16 in the second half.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

