Women's College Basketball
Mississippi State Upsets No. 15 Tennessee Women In 77-62 Win
Published Jan. 29, 2026 10:12 p.m. ET

Kharyssa Richardson scored 21 points and Mississippi State downed No. 15 Tennessee on Thursday night, 77-62.

Richardson was 9 of 11 from the floor and scored 16 in the second half. Trayanna Crisp added 15 points to go with five rebounds and three steals. Madison Francis added 12 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks, while Favour Nwaedozi notched 11 points, 14 rebounds and two steals.

It's the second win of the season for the Bulldogs (16-6, 3-5 SEC) against a ranked opponent. The Volunteers won the earlier meeting between these sides 90-80 on Jan. 8.

It's the first home loss and conference loss for the Vols (14-4, 6-1 SEC) after entering on a seven-game winning streak and the last remaining team undefeated in SEC play. Their previously slated game on Monday — a contest with No. 17 Ole Miss — was postponed due to weather.

With 2:31 left in the first half, the game was knotted at 26 points apiece. The Bulldogs closed on a 9-0 run with a pair of 3-pointers from Crisp, and continued with an 11-3 run at the start of the second half to build a 14-point lead at the 5:53 mark of the third quarter. The Bulldogs' lead grew to as much as 20, and never dropped below double digits from that point on.

Talaysia Cooper led with 19 points for the Vols. Mia Pauldo had 13 and four steals, and Janiah Barker added 10 and six rebounds.

The Bulldogs, who entered 12th in the country with 43.9 rebounds per game, dominated the glass with a 50-31 rebounding advantage against a Tennessee team that entered 19th in the nation in rebounds per game (42.7). They outscored the Vols 35-11 on the fast break.

Next, Mississippi State hosts Missouri on Sunday, and Tennessee is on the road against No. 1 UConn on Sunday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

