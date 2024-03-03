Women's College Basketball
LeBron James and others congratulate Caitlin Clark on breaking NCAA scoring record
Women's College Basketball

LeBron James and others congratulate Caitlin Clark on breaking NCAA scoring record

Updated Mar. 3, 2024 4:55 p.m. ET

Caitlin Clark, take a bow. 

On Senior Night, Caitlin Clark pieced together 35 points to secure her spot as the all-time NCAA Division I scoring leader in No. 6 Iowa's 93-83 win over No. 2 Ohio State.

The Iowa star needed just 18 points to break Pete Maravich's record coming into the game.

With less than a second left in the first half, Clark earned two free throws after a technical foul was called on Cotie McMahon. In knocking down both shots, she established herself as the new all-time college basketball leading scorer. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Caitlin Clark breaks Pete Maravich’s NCAA basketball scoring record

Caitlin Clark breaks Pete Maravich’s NCAA basketball scoring record

Across this season alone, Clark has added several accolades to her already accomplished résumé, including the most 30-point games in Division I history, becoming the Big Ten's all-time leader in assists and scoring, breaking Iowa's single-game scoring record, holding the Big Ten career record for 3-pointers and also NCAA's single-season record for 3-pointers, before finally cementing herself as the NCAA all-time scoring leader, in both men's and women's college basketball. 

Her latest accomplishment garnered attention across social media. 

Current NBA all-time scoring leader LeBron James, who just surpassed 40,000 points last night, took to X to congratulate Clark.

Also, 39-time Grand Slam champion Billie Jean King shared her support.

Clark's latest feat comes just a few days after she shared the news that she would be declaring for the upcoming WNBA Draft, forgoing her final year of eligibility. The Indiana Fever, who hold the No. 1 pick, have not been secretive about who they are likely to pick come April.

Following her historic back-to-back free throws, Nike aired an ad detailing Clark's accomplishments during her time playing college basketball. The commercial ended with the line "This was never a long shot" to honor her special moment.

While Caitlin Clark's time playing for Iowa is coming to an end, new chapters are only just beginning for her and for women's basketball in general.

You can catch Iowa in action during the upcoming Big Ten tournament before they enter March Madness as Clark hopes to cap off the historic season with an NCAA championship.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Caitlin Clark
share
Get more from Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: With Senior Day, Pete Maravich's record in sight, Caitlin Clark has one goal — win

With Senior Day, Pete Maravich's record in sight, Caitlin Clark has one goal — win

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Rankings Image NFL Free Agent RankingsCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes