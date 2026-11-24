No. 1 South Carolina and No. 7 UConn meet on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

South Carolina is 6-0 after a 72-43 win at Providence on Nov. 21, and the Gamecocks beat USC 89-85 on Nov. 15. UConn is 4-2 with losses at Michigan and Louisville, and the Huskies beat Seton Hall 83-43 on Nov. 20.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch South Carolina vs. UConn

When: Tuesday, November 24, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut

TV: FS1

Stream: $4.99 for 1 month on FOX One

Players To Watch

Ten of Joyce Edwards' 11 shots went in at Providence on Nov. 21, and she finished with 22 points in 18 minutes. The forward averages 18.0 points on 60.0 percent shooting and has scored at least 15 in five of South Carolina's six games. Against USC on Nov. 15, she had 20 points and 10 rebounds.

UConn's two leading rebounders, Sarah Strong and Olivia Vukosa, each average 7.2 per game. Every Edwards finish at the rim is a possession neither Husky gets to rebound.

South Carolina's closest game of the season, against USC on Nov. 15, was Tessa Johnson's best. She scored 28 points in 39 minutes, 9 of 16 from the field, 3 of 4 from deep and 7 of 8 at the line. She averages 15.7 points and shoots 46.7 percent from 3-point range, and she has made 18 of 20 free throws.

UConn allows 59.7 points per game, but Michigan and Iowa each scored at least 77 against the Huskies. Johnson's range gives South Carolina a guard who can pull UConn's defense out to the arc.

Thirty-nine points against Iowa on Nov. 8 is the season high for any player in this game. Sarah Strong made 15 of 26 shots and 5 of 10 from deep that afternoon, then scored 25 at Ohio State on Nov. 12 with 7 of 8 from 3-point range. The forward averages 21.3 points and shoots 46.2 percent from deep.

Maryland and USC are the only teams to score more than 58 points against South Carolina, with 93 and 85. Getting there against the Gamecocks would take another Iowa night from Strong.

Jovana Popovic has led UConn in scoring in three of its six games. She scored 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting at Michigan on Nov. 5 and had 20 on 8-of-11 against Seton Hall on Nov. 20. The guard averages 14.8 points and has made 11 of 22 attempts from 3-point range.

South Carolina holds opponents to 60.3 points per game and has outscored them by 27.5 per night. Popovic's outside shooting keeps the Gamecocks from loading their defense onto Strong.

South Carolina vs. UConn Odds