How to Watch Princeton vs. UCLA Women's Basketball: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Princeton Tigers visit the No. 10 UCLA Bruins on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at 6 p.m. ET from Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles.

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Princeton is 5-0 after a 49-41 win at Pepperdine on Friday. UCLA is 3-0 after a 76-44 win over Arizona, the Bruins' third straight victory by at least 20 points, and the Tigers now take that unbeaten start on the road.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Princeton vs. UCLA

When: Sunday, November 15, 2026 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Fadima Tall has scored at least 27 points in three of Princeton's four games, and she leads the Tigers with 24.8 a game.

She had 22 rebounds against Belmont and averages 11.8 boards. Tall averaged 13.2 points last season, so her scoring has nearly doubled. She has also made 89.7 percent of her free throws. UCLA has held opponents to 30.2 percent shooting, so Tall will have to work for her looks against the Bruins.

Skye Belker scored 28 points at Murray State, and she shares the Princeton lead in assists.

She is averaging 15.8 points and 4.2 assists and has made 15 of 16 free throws. Belker shot 41.9 percent from 3-point range last season. UCLA forces 17.5 turnovers a game, and Belker has 11 turnovers, so she has to protect the ball against the Bruins' pressure. Princeton needs her scoring alongside Tall to keep pace.

Addy Brown leads UCLA in rebounding off the bench, and the Iowa State transfer also averages 4.0 assists.

She averaged 12.3 points at Iowa State last season and scored as many as 28 in a game. Brown is shooting 58.3 percent from the field for the Bruins. Princeton has outrebounded opponents by 3.5 a game behind Fadima Tall. Brown's work on the glass could help UCLA control the boards and limit the Tigers' second chances.

Donovyn Hunter has been UCLA's steadiest ball handler, with nine assists against one turnover this season.

The TCU transfer averaged 10.9 points there last season and scored 14 in the opener against Lehigh. She also has three steals and two blocks. Princeton forces only 9.2 turnovers a game, so Hunter should be able to run the offense without much pressure. Her steady hand is a big reason the Bruins have won by an average of 28.0 points.

Princeton vs. UCLA Odds