How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Iowa Women's Basketball: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Northern Iowa Panthers visit the No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. ET from Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

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Iowa gave up 91 points in a loss at UConn on Nov. 8 after allowing 45 or fewer in each of its first two games, so this in-state matchup is a chance to reset at home. Northern Iowa has split its first two games while shooting 36.7 percent from the field, and it needs a far better offensive night to beat the No. 10 team in the country in Iowa City.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Iowa

When: Thursday, November 12, 2026 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Jenna Twedt leads Northern Iowa with 15.5 points a game, and she went 8 for 8 at the free-throw line in the opener against St. Thomas.

She averaged 14.7 points last season and scored as many as 30 in a game, but she is shooting 35 percent from the field this season. Iowa holds opponents to 40.4 percent shooting, so getting to the line, where she has made 13 of her 15 attempts, is Twedt's best way to score against the Hawkeyes.

Northern Iowa's rebounding runs through Elise Jaeger, who grabbed 16 at South Dakota State and leads the Panthers with 24 rebounds and five steals in two games.

She is averaging 12 rebounds and 8.5 points on 53.3 percent shooting, up from 7.7 points last season, and six of her boards have come on the offensive end. Iowa has outrebounded opponents by 11.7 a game, so the Panthers need Jaeger to keep the Hawkeyes off the offensive glass and avoid giving up extra possessions.

Iowa's leading scorer is still looking for her outside shot, and Dani Carnegie has made just five of her 24 3-point attempts. Even so, she leads the Hawkeyes with 15 points a game and scored 21 in the opener against Towson.

The Georgia transfer averaged 18.1 points there last season and shares the team lead with 10 assists. Northern Iowa allows opponents to make 37.5 percent of their 3-pointers, which gives Carnegie a good chance to find the range that has been missing in her first three games.

Ava Heiden has made 17 of her 23 shots this season, and she has yet to attempt a 3-pointer.

She averaged 17.4 points on 64.7 percent shooting last season and is scoring 12.3 a game in about 21 minutes this season. Her best game came against Eastern Illinois, when she went 7 of 8 for 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Northern Iowa allows opponents to shoot 45.7 percent from the field, so Heiden's efficiency around the basket gives Iowa an easy first option against the Panthers.

Northern Iowa vs. Iowa Odds