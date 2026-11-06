Women's College Basketball
How to watch Iowa vs. UConn
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Iowa vs. UConn: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Updated Nov. 8, 2026 7:55 a.m. ET

The No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes visit the No. 2 UConn Huskies on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at 2 p.m. ET from Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut.

UConn fell 77-66 at Michigan on Nov. 5 in Ann Arbor. The Huskies shot 27-of-65 from the field and 8-of-31 from three, attempted only seven free throws and committed 25 fouls. Michigan outscored UConn 22-13 in the fourth quarter after the Huskies led 21-17 after one.

Iowa beat Eastern Illinois 80-39 on Nov. 5 in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes grabbed 41 rebounds to Eastern Illinois' 22 including 19 on the offensive glass, committed 12 turnovers to the Panthers' 26 and scored 27 points in the second quarter.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Iowa vs. UConn

Players To Watch

Iowa's top newcomer averaged 17.8 points per game at Georgia last season and started all 32 games. Dani Carnegie has 33 points through two games with the Hawkeyes, including 21 against Towson.

She made 35.4 percent of her 3-point attempts at Georgia and averaged 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists, but she is 5-of-17 from 3-point range so far for Iowa. Her shot count against UConn's pressure is the thing to watch.

Ava Heiden shot 64.1 percent from the field for Iowa last season while averaging 18 points and 7.2 rebounds. The 6-foot-4 center is 10-of-12 from the field through two games this season.

Heiden gives Iowa a size edge inside against a UConn frontcourt led by 6-foot-2 Sarah Strong. She started all 34 games last season and scored as many as 29 points, against FDU in the NCAA Tournament. Her post touches are the matchup to watch.

Allie Ziebell made 41.1 percent of her 3-point attempts for UConn last season and scored as many as 34 points in a game. The 6-foot guard averaged 7.2 points in 18 minutes per game.

UConn lost sharpshooter Azzi Fudd, the No. 1 pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, so Ziebell's shooting matters more this season. She started only two of 39 games last season and has come off the bench in both games this season, going 1-of-7 from 3-point range. Count her 3-point attempts against Iowa.

UConn's star forward averaged 18.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists last season and won national player of the year honors. Sarah Strong shot 58.2 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from 3-point range.

Strong has 32 points through two games, including 19 on 8-of-14 shooting against Cornell, and scored as many as 29 in a game last season. Watch who Iowa assigns to guard her.

Iowa vs. UConn Odds

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