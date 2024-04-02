Women's College Basketball
How to Watch Caitlin Clark, Iowa vs. UConn: TV Channel, Time, Women's NCAA Tournament Final Four
Updated Apr. 2, 2024 5:35 p.m. ET
A Final Four battle features the No. 1 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (33-4) and the No. 3 seed UConn Huskies (33-5) meeting with a spot in the National Championship Game up for grabs on Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The NCAA Tournament contest begins at 9:30 PM ET.
Will Caitlin Clark get revenge against the school that didn't recruit her? Or, will Paige Bueckers lead the Huskies to their 13th national championship final?
Continue scrolling to get the download before watching on the Iowa-UConn clash.
Iowa vs. UConn Game Information & Streaming
- Date: Friday, April 5, 2024
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- TV: Watch on ESPN
- Follow this game live on FOX Sports
Learn more about the Iowa Hawkeyes vs. the UConn Huskies game on FOX Sports!
Iowa Insights
- Iowa is outscoring opponents by 20.4 points per game with a +755 scoring differential overall. It puts up 91.9 points per game (first in college basketball) and allows 71.5 per outing (318th in college basketball).
- The Hawkeyes' leading scorer, Caitlin Clark, ranks first in the country averaging 32.0 points per game.
- Iowa prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 6.9 boards. It is pulling down 41.8 rebounds per game (16th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.9 per outing.
- Clark averages 7.3 rebounds per game (ranking 172nd in college basketball) to lead Iowa.
- The Hawkeyes connect on 11.1 three-pointers per game (first in college basketball), 3.2 more than their opponents (7.9).
- Iowa is paced by Clark's 5.2 treys per game (first in the nation).
- The Hawkeyes rank first in college basketball with 105.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 224th in college basketball defensively with 82.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.
- Iowa has committed 13.5 turnovers per game (84th in college basketball action) while forcing 14.1 (233rd in college basketball).
- Clark's 1.8 steals per game lead the team, and are 163rd in college basketball action.
Iowa Leaders
- Clark: 32.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 9.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kate Martin: 13.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Hannah Stuelke: 13.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Sydney Affolter: 8.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Molly Davis: 6.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
UConn Insights
- UConn is outscoring opponents by 23.1 points per game, with a +878 scoring differential overall. It puts up 79.9 points per game (14th in college basketball) and gives up 56.8 per contest (26th in college basketball).
- Paige Bueckers leads the Huskies, averaging 22.0 points per game (10th in college basketball).
- UConn wins the rebound battle by an average of 5.7 boards. It records 38.8 rebounds per game (78th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.1.
- Aaliyah Edwards paces the team with 9.3 rebounds per game (48th in college basketball).
- The Huskies knock down 7.1 three-pointers per game (75th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 6.3. They shoot 36.4% from deep, and their opponents shoot 28.2%.
- UConn's most prolific three-point shooter, Bueckers, is 111th in college basketball with 2.1 made treys per game.
- The Huskies rank eighth in college basketball averaging 99.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 10th, allowing 70.8 points per 100 possessions.
- UConn has committed 12.5 turnovers per game (34th in college basketball), 3.8 fewer than the 16.3 it forces (99th in college basketball).
- The Huskies are led by Bueckers in steals, with 2.3 per game (54th in college basketball).
UConn Leaders
- Bueckers: 22.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Edwards: 17.6 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Nika Muhl: 6.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 6.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- KK Arnold: 8.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ashlynn Shade: 11.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
