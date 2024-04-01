Women's College Basketball
How To Watch Caitlin Clark, Iowa vs. LSU, TV Channel, Time, Women's NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
Updated Apr. 1, 2024 4:03 p.m. ET
The No. 1 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (32-4) and No. 3 seed LSU Tigers (31-5) will compete for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four on Monday at MVP Arena, starting at 7:15 PM ET.
Continue reading to get everything you need to know ahead of watching on the Iowa-LSU game.
Iowa vs. LSU Game Information & Streaming
- Date: Monday, April 1, 2024
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Location: Albany, New York
- Venue: MVP Arena
- TV: Watch on ESPN
- Follow this game live on FOX Sports
Iowa Insights
- Iowa averages 91.9 points per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 71.1 per contest (311th in college basketball). It has a +748 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 20.8 points per game.
- Caitlin Clark's 31.7 points per game lead the Hawkeyes and rank first in the country.
- Iowa is 15th in the nation at 42 rebounds per game. That's 7.6 more than the 34.4 its opponents average.
- Clark tops Iowa with 7.3 rebounds per game (172nd in college basketball action).
- The Hawkeyes hit 3.1 more threes per contest than the opposition, 11 (first in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 7.9.
- Iowa is paced by Clark's 5.1 threes per game (first in the nation).
- The Hawkeyes rank first in college basketball with 106.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 218th in college basketball defensively with 82.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.
- Iowa forces 14.1 turnovers per game (233rd in college basketball) while committing 13.6 (88th in college basketball play).
- Clark averages 1.8 steals per game, which leads the team and ranks 162nd in college basketball.
Iowa Leaders
- Clark: 31.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 8.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kate Martin: 12.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Hannah Stuelke: 14 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Sydney Affolter: 8.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Molly Davis: 6.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
LSU Insights
- LSU puts up 85.9 points per game (second in college basketball) while giving up 62.5 per outing (128th in college basketball). It has a +843 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 23.4 points per game.
- Angel Reese's 18.7 points per game leads the Tigers and ranks 42nd in college basketball.
- LSU pulls down 46.1 rebounds per game (fourth in college basketball) while conceding 33.6 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 12.5 boards per game.
- Reese paces LSU with 13.2 rebounds per game (second in college basketball).
- The Tigers hit 4.3 three-pointers per game (308th in college basketball), 2.1 fewer than their opponents.
- Mikaylah Williams ranks 317th in college basketball and leads LSU with 1.6 made threes per game.
- The Tigers average 95.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (17th in college basketball), and give up 69.7 points per 100 possessions (fourth in college basketball).
- LSU wins the turnover battle by 3.6 per game, committing 15.2 (193rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 18.8.
- The Tigers are led by Aneesah Morrow in steals, with 2.6 per game (25th in college basketball).
LSU Leaders
- Morrow: 16.5 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Reese: 18.7 PTS, 13.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Flau'jae Johnson: 14.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 1 BLK
- Williams: 14.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Hailey Van Lith: 11.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
