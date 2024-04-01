Women's College Basketball How To Watch Caitlin Clark, Iowa vs. LSU, TV Channel, Time, Women's NCAA Tournament Elite Eight Updated Apr. 1, 2024 4:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The No. 1 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (32-4) and No. 3 seed LSU Tigers (31-5) will compete for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four on Monday at MVP Arena, starting at 7:15 PM ET.

Continue reading to get everything you need to know ahead of watching on the Iowa-LSU game.

RELATED: Angel Reese says she and Caitlin Clark 'don't hate each other'

Iowa vs. LSU Game Information & Streaming

Date: Monday, April 1, 2024

Time: 7:15 PM ET

Location: Albany, New York

Venue: MVP Arena

TV: Watch on ESPN

Follow this game live on FOX Sports

Iowa Insights

Iowa averages 91.9 points per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 71.1 per contest (311th in college basketball). It has a +748 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 20.8 points per game.

Caitlin Clark's 31.7 points per game lead the Hawkeyes and rank first in the country.

Iowa is 15th in the nation at 42 rebounds per game. That's 7.6 more than the 34.4 its opponents average.

Clark tops Iowa with 7.3 rebounds per game (172nd in college basketball action).

The Hawkeyes hit 3.1 more threes per contest than the opposition, 11 (first in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 7.9.

Iowa is paced by Clark's 5.1 threes per game (first in the nation).

The Hawkeyes rank first in college basketball with 106.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 218th in college basketball defensively with 82.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Iowa forces 14.1 turnovers per game (233rd in college basketball) while committing 13.6 (88th in college basketball play).

Clark averages 1.8 steals per game, which leads the team and ranks 162nd in college basketball.

Iowa Leaders

Clark: 31.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 8.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Kate Martin: 12.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Hannah Stuelke: 14 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sydney Affolter: 8.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Molly Davis: 6.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

LSU Insights

LSU puts up 85.9 points per game (second in college basketball) while giving up 62.5 per outing (128th in college basketball). It has a +843 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 23.4 points per game.

Angel Reese's 18.7 points per game leads the Tigers and ranks 42nd in college basketball.

LSU pulls down 46.1 rebounds per game (fourth in college basketball) while conceding 33.6 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 12.5 boards per game.

Reese paces LSU with 13.2 rebounds per game (second in college basketball).

The Tigers hit 4.3 three-pointers per game (308th in college basketball), 2.1 fewer than their opponents.

Mikaylah Williams ranks 317th in college basketball and leads LSU with 1.6 made threes per game.

The Tigers average 95.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (17th in college basketball), and give up 69.7 points per 100 possessions (fourth in college basketball).

LSU wins the turnover battle by 3.6 per game, committing 15.2 (193rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 18.8.

The Tigers are led by Aneesah Morrow in steals, with 2.6 per game (25th in college basketball).

LSU Leaders

Morrow: 16.5 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

Reese: 18.7 PTS, 13.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

Flau'jae Johnson: 14.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 1 BLK

Williams: 14.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Hailey Van Lith: 11.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

ADVERTISEMENT

&amp;nbsp;

share