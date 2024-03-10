Women's College Basketball
Georgetown upsets No. 21 Creighton, will face No. 9 UConn for Big East title
Women's College Basketball

Georgetown upsets No. 21 Creighton, will face No. 9 UConn for Big East title

Published Mar. 10, 2024 8:24 p.m. ET

Kelsey Ransom scored 14 points to lead sixth-seeded Georgetown to a 55-46 upset of No. 21 Creighton in the Big East Tournament semifinals.

Alex Cowan added 12 points for the Hoyas (22-10), who have won six games in a row to strengthen their case for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Morgan Maly had 14 points, but hit just five of her 15 shots for the No. 2 seed Bluejays (25-5), who saw their four-game win streak snapped.

Georgetown led by three points at halftime, then scored the first 10 points of the third quarter and never trailed in the second half.

Ariel Jenkins followed up a missed layup from Grace Bennett for a putback and a foul shot to give the Hoyas their first double-digit lead at 33-23, and a 3-pointer from Cowen pushed the advantage to 13 and forced a Creighton timeout.

Creighton went scoreless for five minutes of the third quarter before a pair of free throws from McKayla Miller.

The Hoyas led by eight points, 41-33, heading into the fourth quarter and were able to keep the Bluejays at arm's length over the final 10 minutes.

The Hoyas will face No. 9 and top-seeded UConn in Monday's championship game. The Huskies beat Marquette, 58-29, in Saturday's other semifinal.

The Hoyas won the game but lost Brianna Scott to an apparent knee injury with just 1:13 left. Scott was chasing a tipped ball over half court when her knee appeared to give out from underneath her. She lay on the floor for several minutes before being helped to the locker room.

The Bluejays have reached the semifinals of the Big East Tournament eight times, but have made it to the championship game just once, in 2017.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Women's College Basketball
Creighton Bluejays
Georgetown Hoyas
