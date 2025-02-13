Women's College Basketball Five burning questions ahead of UCLA-USC women's basketball showdown Updated Feb. 13, 2025 7:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

For years, the UCLA-USC women's basketball rivalry has been a highly-anticipated matchup, but the stakes surrounding this year's version are different. UCLA is undefeated and the No. 1-ranked team in the country, led by National player of the Year favorite Lauren Betts. USC sits at 21-2 overall and 11-1 in Big Ten play. The Trojans have been under scrutiny throughout the entire season because of the attention superstar JuJu Watkins attracts.

When the Bruins visit the Trojans at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at the Galen Center, it will be a local battle with national implications.

"What a cool thing to have earned the right to have all basketball eyes on Southern California," UCLA coach Cori Close said when speaking to the media on Wednesday.

Here are five burning questions heading into Thursday's showdown:

1. Will JuJu Watkins break out of her slump?

Over the last six games, the Trojans' superstar guard has struggled with her shot. Despite still averaging 19.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game over that stretch, Watkins has shot just 33% from the field and 22.9% from 3-point range.

"We're nowhere without her, and all the elite talents that she has," Trojans coach Lindsay Gottlieb said on Saturday. "I think that we all believe she'll find a rhythm."

UCLA has won 22 straight games by double-digits, so its crucial Watkins rediscovers that rhythm and has an efficient game. It's a tall task, though, as the Bruins concede just 54.7 points per game, the least in the Big Ten. Watkins will have to rely on her outside shot as Betts' presence in the paint will limit her driving opportunities.

2. Can Lauren Betts take advantage of the spotlight afforded to JuJu Watkins?

Watkins is the greatest show in women's college hoops right now. She and the Trojans have been part of FOX's two most-televised women's basketball games this season, a 72-70 win over UConn on Dec. 21, 2024 and a 76-69 loss at Iowa on Feb. 2, 2025.

Betts hasn't received the same attention as Watkins this season. Therefore, playing in a game against Watkins could help introduce her to the greater women's basketball audience at the perfect time.

It's on her to maximize it.

"I'm so glad I don't have to guard her," Betts' teammate Gabriela Jaquez said Wednesday.

Instead, that will likely fall on the shoulders of Betts' former teammate, Trojans forward Kiki Iriafen. The two played together at Stanford during the 2022-23 season before Betts transferred to UCLA. Iriafen came to USC after playing the 2023-24 season at Stanford, but they didn't face one another last year as Betts missed UCLA's game against Stanford on Feb. 4 due to "medical reasons."

Betts will have to overcome Iriafen's familiarity with her game and showcase her talent to a national audience.

3. Does the winner of this game help solidify the leader for the National Player of the Year award?

Betts (+110) and Watkins (+220) are among the top-three National Player of the Year candidates, per Draft Kings Sportsbook. Therefore, the outcome of this game could go a long way in determining the winner of the award.

"There are great players out there — I'm obviously biased — but I really do believe she's been the most consistently impactful player on both sides of the ball," Close said of Betts.

"We have the best post player in the country," Bruins guard Londynn Jones said of Betts.

Betts is leading the nation's top-ranked team, averaging 19.6 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. Building on that with an impressive game in the national spotlight could help boost her odds.

But if Watkins shows out and USC hands UCLA its first defeat of the season, the momentum could quickly shift in her direction.

4. Top defense vs. offense: Which side will give way in this crosstown grudge match?

UCLA leads the Big Ten in scoring defense, holding opponents to just 54.7 PPG, while USC's offense leads the conference in scoring with 83.2 PPG. The Bruins disrupt opponent's offenses with pesky perimeter defenders who funnel drives into Betts, a 6-foot-7, sturdy rim-protector. The Trojans, on the other hand, sport a free-willing, pro-style offense reliant on pick-and-rolls, drive-and-kicks, and Watkins' overall ability.

One strength will, ultimately, outweigh the other.

"We know there will be a lot of pride on the line," Gottlieb said Saturday. "There will be a tall task in front of us, and we know we're going to need everyone to do something hard."

5. Could this serve as an entry point to what will be a renewed rivalry in Southern California?

With two of the top-five ranked teams in the nation, Los Angeles has been at the epicenter of women's college basketball this season. Both Close and Gottlieb understand the importance of the rivalry, but have also put that aside to maximize their platforms.

"I think it's great for the community," Jaquez said about the attention Thursday's game is receiving. "Super happy that Southern California women's basketball is doing so well right now."

Close said she and Gottlieb have "teamed up on multiple projects" to increase the exposure of their programs. Having a national audience at a crucial game will only expedite that movement.

