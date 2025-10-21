Defending National Champion UConn Unanimously No. 1 in Big East Preseason Poll

Geno Auriemma and UConn are in a familiar place, atop the Big East preseason poll.

The Huskies were a unanimous choice by the coaches Tuesday to win the conference again. The Huskies are coming off a 12th national championship led by preseason player of the year Sarah Strong.

Auriemma's squad has won 24 regular-season titles and 23 Big East Tournament championships. UConn has won both titles every year since re-entering the conference in 2020.

Despite losing No. 1 pick and WNBA Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers to the Dallas Wings and Kaitlyn Chen to the Golden State Valkyries, last year's champions still had enough talent for the top spot in the Big East. Besides Strong, a sophomore, the Huskies have the preseason freshman of the year in Kellis Fisher and all-Big East selections Azzi Fudd, Serah Williams, KK Arnold and Ashlynn Shade. The Huskies are No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll.

Following UConn in the Big East preseason predictions were Marquette and Seton Hall. The Pirates garnered Auriemma's first-place vote. Villanova, Creighton and St. John's were next. Georgetown, DePaul, Butler, Providence and Xavier rounded out the poll.

On the men's side, UConn ranked second in the Big East in the preseason coaches poll behind St. John's.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

