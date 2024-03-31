Women's College Basketball
3-point lines were inaccurate for women's NCAA Tournament games in Portland
Mar. 31, 2024

The 3-point line for the women's NCAA Tournament at Moda Center had a discrepancy in distance at each end of the court that went unnoticed through four games over two days before Texas and North Carolina State were informed of the problem ahead of their Elite Eight matchup on Sunday.

The teams' coaches agreed to play Sunday's game as scheduled with the mismatched 3-point lines rather than delay it, the NCAA said in a statement.

"The NCAA was notified (Sunday) that the 3-point lines on the court at Moda Center in Portland are not the same distance. The two head coaches were made aware of the discrepancy and elected to play a complete game on the court as is, rather than correcting the court and delaying the game," the statement said.

Four Sweet 16 games on Friday and Saturday were played without any of the participating teams saying anything publicly about a problem with the court.

During pregame warmups, Texas coach Vic Schaefer and N.C. State coach Wes Moore were informed that the 3-point line distance at the top of the key was different on both ends of the floor. The distance between the top of the key and the 3-point line was shorter at one end.

NCAA officials were asked to measure the distance and brought out a tape measure to verify the distance about 15 minutes before tip-off. After discussions between NCAA representatives, the coaches and officials, the game went on as scheduled.

NCAA said the court would be corrected before Monday's Elite Eight matchup between Southern California and UConn.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Women's College Basketball
