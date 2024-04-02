Women's College Basketball
2024 Women's Final Four odds: Iowa-UConn, South Carolina-NC State odds, lines
Women's College Basketball

2024 Women's Final Four odds: Iowa-UConn, South Carolina-NC State odds, lines

Published Apr. 2, 2024 1:22 p.m. ET

An electrifying Monday night of women's hoops solidified the final two squads in the women's Final Four. 

After defeating Holy Cross, West Virginia and Colorado, Iowa took down LSU in the Elite Eight, in a rematch of last year's title game. 

Then, UConn booked its spot in the Final Four with a win over USC. In the first three rounds, the Huskies had knocked off Jackson State, Syracuse and Duke

Joining Iowa and UConn are overall No. 1 seed South Carolina — which defeated Presbyterian, North Carolina, Indiana and Oregon State on its road to the Final Four — and NC State, which emerged victorious over Chattanooga, Tennessee, Stanford and Texas in the first four rounds. 

Now that only four remain, let's check out the odds for Friday's two Final Four matchups at FanDuel Sportsbook.

(All times ET)

No. 3 NC State vs. No. 1 South Carolina (5 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: South Carolina -11.5 (South Carolina favored to win by more than 11.5 points, otherwise NC State covers)
Moneyline: South Carolina -1250 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.80 total); NC State +710 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $81 total)
Total scoring over/under: 139.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 3 UConn vs. No. 1 Iowa (7 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Iowa -2.5 (Iowa favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise UConn covers)
Moneyline: Iowa -158 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.33 total); UConn +128 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22.80 total)
Total scoring over/under: 163.5 points scored by both teams combined

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on March Madness!

