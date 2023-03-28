Women's College Basketball 2023 Women's National Title Game lines: Iowa vs. LSU odds; Caitlin Clark Updated Apr. 2, 2023 12:14 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

March Madness is living up to its name as the defending champion South Carolina Gamecocks are out.

So who will replace South Carolina as the best women's college basketball team, the No. 3 seed LSU Tigers or the No. 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes?

The Tigers and Hawkeyes will meet for the national title on Sunday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Let's jump into the big game from a betting perspective. Here's everything you need to know about the title matchup on Sunday, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (with all odds via FOX Bet ).

SUNDAY'S TITLE GAME

At Dallas

No. 3 LSU (33-2) vs. No. 2 Iowa (31-6), 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

Point spread: Iowa -3.5 (Iowa favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise LSU covers)

Moneyline: Iowa -167 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); LSU +120 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 160.5 points scored by both teams combined

FRIDAY'S SEMIFINALS

At Dallas

No. 3 LSU 79, No. 1 Virginia Tech 72

Point spread: LSU (-2) covers by winning by more than 2 points (7)

Moneyline: LSU wins as -143 favorite (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Virginia Tech was +105 underdog (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: Over 133.5 points scored by both teams combined (151)

No. 2 Iowa 77, No. 1 South Carolina 73

Point spread: Iowa (+11.5) covers by winning outright

Moneyline: Iowa wins as +425 underdog (bet $10 to win $52.50 total); South Carolina was -769 favorite (bet $10 to win $11.30 total);

Total scoring over/under: Over 149 points scored by both teams combined (150)

All eyes will be on two-time All-American Caitlin Clark, a 6-foot point guard for the Hawkeyes who became the first woman to lead the NCAA in scoring and assists in the 2021-22 season.

Clark's legend status grew Friday as she had 41 points, eight assists and six rebounds as Iowa ousted defending national champion South Carolina 77-73.

Against No. 5 Louisville in the Elite Eight, not only did Clark become the first player – man or woman – to record a 30-point triple-double in NCAA tournament history, she finished with 41 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

Iowa opened as the favorite for the title game after Clark's impressive performance and the huge upset.

LSU coach Kim Mulkey was the first person in women's basketball history to win the Division I national championship as a player, assistant coach and head coach.

Mulkey was a point guard on the Louisiana Tech teams that won the AIAW Division I tournament (1981), the inaugural NCAA Division I tournament (1982) and the gold medal at the 1984 Olympics.

She coached Baylor to national titles in 2005, 2012 and 2019 before taking the LSU job in 2021. Mulkey's 2005 Baylor team snapped UConn's run of four national titles in five seasons.

Here are the past 10 women's basketball champions (no tournament in 2020 due to COVID-19):

2022 South Carolina

2021 Stanford

2019 Baylor

2018 Notre Dame

2017 South Carolina

2016 UConn

2015 UConn

2014 UConn

2013 UConn

2012 Baylor



