2026 WNBA MVP Odds: Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson Top Early Oddsboard

A'ja Wilson — the superstar center for Las Vegas — has earned WNBA MVP honors four times.

And based on the odds, Wilson could take home trophy No. 5 at the end of the season.

Let's take a look at a few names of players who are in the WNBA MVP race with odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of April 16.

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WNBA regular-season MVP 2026

Caitlin Clark (Fever): +270 (bet $10 to win $37 total)

A'ja Wilson (Aces): +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Breanna Stewart: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Napheesa Collier (Lynx): +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Sabrina Ionescu (Liberty): +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Kelsey Plum (Sparks): +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

Allisha Gray (Dream): +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Alyssa Thomas (Mercury): +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Satou Sabally (Liberty): +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Rhyne Howard (Dream): +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Paige Bueckers (Wings): +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Gabby Williams (Valkyries): +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Nneka Ogwumike (Sparks): +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Jackie Young (Aces): +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Here's what to know about the oddsboard:

The Favorites: Caitlin Clark and A'ja Wilson are neck-and-neck on the board to be the WNBA's next MVP. Clark, the slight favorite, missed substantial time during the 2025 season battling a series of injuries. In September, she was officially ruled out for the remainder of the year. However, during her rookie campaign in 2024, she averaged 19.2 points per game, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists, and ended up winning Rookie of the Year. Second on the board is Wilson, who's no stranger to the MVP race. She won the award in 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2025. Last season, Wilson was an integral part of the Aces' spectacular turnaround. Las Vegas went from potentially missing the playoffs to embarking on a 16-game winning streak and eventually winning the championship. During last regular season, she averaged 23.4 points and 10.2 rebounds. In April, she signed a supermax contract with Las Vegas.

Ones to Watch: Napheesa Collier and Sabrina Ionescu are two players bettors should keep their eyes on in the MVP race. Collier was the favorite in this market for much of last season, but Wilson upended her as the Aces dominated the W during their magical run to end the regular season. The Lynx forward did end up finishing second in voting to Wilson in both 2025 and 2024. And there's Ionescu who, in 2024, finished sixth in the WNBA MVP tally, who's now playing on a loaded Libery team that includes the addition of forward Satou Sabally.