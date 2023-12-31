United States Football League USFL, XFL announce new league name in merger: United Football League Updated Dec. 31, 2023 1:35 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

History was made on New Year’s Eve, as the United Football League (the "UFL"), the new premier spring football league, was born from the merger of the XFL and USFL.

Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia joined Sunday’s edition of "FOX NFL Sunday" to announce the news. More information regarding team markets and football operations will come at a later date.

"From day one, our mission has been to expand the game of football and be a league of opportunity, culture and innovation," Johnson, Founder and CEO of Seven Bucks Companies, said in a press release. "As we come together to create the UFL, we can build something powerful, exciting and very cool for football fans — a spring league with lasting impact for all the players with a dream to play pro football and the ‘hardest workers in the room’ mentality to make their dreams come true."

Russ Brandon, former President and CEO of the XFL, will serve as President and CEO of the UFL. Daryl Johnston, former USFL President of Football Operations, will lead football operations for the UFL.

The UFL’s inaugural game will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2024, between the Arlington Renegades (2023 XFL champions) and Birmingham Stallions (2023 USFL champions).

"The dream for me was to play in the NFL. I always liked to say I'm player 54 on a 53-man roster," Johnson said on "FOX NFL Sunday." "Imagine all those 54s out there, you tell them, ‘You’ve got one more chance in the UFL,' and then to go on to the NFL, potentially — how do you think they'll play? They're gonna ball out."

"FOX is football, and the success of the USFL has proven that there’s a bright future for spring football. The opportunity to bring together our two leagues — each with a commitment to advancing broadcast practices, rule innovations and the community — only furthers the potential of the United Football League and solidifies its spot on the sports calendar," added Eric Shanks, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Producer of FOX Sports.

ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro echoed Shanks’ comments on innovation and community, adding that "with compelling storytelling across traditional and digital platforms, fan-friendly innovations, and tremendous reach, this visionary league is well-positioned, and we look forward to our continued collaboration."

