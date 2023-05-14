United States Football League
USFL Week 5 live updates: Philadelphia Stars lead New Jersey Generals at halftime
United States Football League

USFL Week 5 live updates: Philadelphia Stars lead New Jersey Generals at halftime

Updated May. 14, 2023 1:44 p.m. ET

There are two games remaining in Week 5 of the USFL, and we've got you covered with all the action from Sunday's slate as we celebrate reaching the midway mark of the 2023 season!

Kicking things off, the New Jersey Generals (2-2) are battling the Philadelphia Stars (1-3) in Detroit.

Later on FOX, the Memphis Showboats (1-3) will face the undefeated New Orleans Breakers at 3 p.m. ET in Birmingham, Alabama.

See the full list of regular-season week-by-week matchups here.

Here are the top moments!

New Jersey Generals at Philadelphia Stars 

Stuffed!

ADVERTISEMENT

The Generals were able to make a goal-line stand early on, getting a big tackle for loss on 3rd-and-goal that forced the Stars to settle for three points.

Sew(ell)ing recovery

Stars LB Gabriel Sewell came up with the fumble recovery that gave Philadelphia great field position, setting up the Stars to kick a field goal and take a 6-0 lead.

A keeper for the score!

Generals QB De'Andre Johnson hit the jets and gave the Stars a juke move before as he ran 35 yards into the end zone to give New Jersey the lead.

Philly field goals

The Stars' first three scores all came via field goal, but Luis Aguilar's third kick through the uprights was one of the most impressive of the season. He made a 56-yarder, which is the longest of the USFL season, that gave the Stars a 9-7 lead.

On the dot

Jordan found his man Wes Saxton Jr. over the middle, hitting him in stride for a 25-yard gain to get into Stars territory late in the first half.

TD overturned

Corey Coleman initially scored a touchdown that would've given the Stars at least a five-point lead going into halftime. But review determined that Coleman didn't successfully tap his feet inbounds, forcing the Stars to settle for their fourth field goal of the game and give Philadelphia a 12-10 lead going into halftime.

Giving the mothers a shutout on Mother's Day

The Generals are wearing a Mother's Day decal on their helmets as they wished all mothers a happy Mother's Day.

The Stars also sent some Happy Mother's Day wishes on social media.

Stay tuned for updates!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
United States Football League
New Jersey Generals
Philadelphia Stars
share
Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Record crowd watches Chelsea beat Man United 1-0 in Women's FA Cup final

Record crowd watches Chelsea beat Man United 1-0 in Women's FA Cup final

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes