United States Football League USFL Week 5 live updates: Philadelphia Stars lead New Jersey Generals at halftime Updated May. 14, 2023 1:44 p.m. ET

There are two games remaining in Week 5 of the USFL, and we've got you covered with all the action from Sunday's slate as we celebrate reaching the midway mark of the 2023 season!

Kicking things off, the New Jersey Generals (2-2) are battling the Philadelphia Stars (1-3) in Detroit.

Later on FOX, the Memphis Showboats (1-3) will face the undefeated New Orleans Breakers at 3 p.m. ET in Birmingham, Alabama.

See the full list of regular-season week-by-week matchups here.

Here are the top moments!

New Jersey Generals at Philadelphia Stars

Stuffed!

The Generals were able to make a goal-line stand early on, getting a big tackle for loss on 3rd-and-goal that forced the Stars to settle for three points.

Sew(ell)ing recovery

Stars LB Gabriel Sewell came up with the fumble recovery that gave Philadelphia great field position, setting up the Stars to kick a field goal and take a 6-0 lead.

A keeper for the score!

Generals QB De'Andre Johnson hit the jets and gave the Stars a juke move before as he ran 35 yards into the end zone to give New Jersey the lead.

Philly field goals

The Stars' first three scores all came via field goal, but Luis Aguilar's third kick through the uprights was one of the most impressive of the season. He made a 56-yarder, which is the longest of the USFL season, that gave the Stars a 9-7 lead.

On the dot

Jordan found his man Wes Saxton Jr. over the middle, hitting him in stride for a 25-yard gain to get into Stars territory late in the first half.

TD overturned

Corey Coleman initially scored a touchdown that would've given the Stars at least a five-point lead going into halftime. But review determined that Coleman didn't successfully tap his feet inbounds, forcing the Stars to settle for their fourth field goal of the game and give Philadelphia a 12-10 lead going into halftime.

Giving the mothers a shutout on Mother's Day

The Generals are wearing a Mother's Day decal on their helmets as they wished all mothers a happy Mother's Day.

The Stars also sent some Happy Mother's Day wishes on social media.

Stay tuned for updates!

