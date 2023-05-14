USFL Week 5 live updates: Philadelphia Stars lead New Jersey Generals at halftime
There are two games remaining in Week 5 of the USFL, and we've got you covered with all the action from Sunday's slate as we celebrate reaching the midway mark of the 2023 season!
Kicking things off, the New Jersey Generals (2-2) are battling the Philadelphia Stars (1-3) in Detroit.
Later on FOX, the Memphis Showboats (1-3) will face the undefeated New Orleans Breakers at 3 p.m. ET in Birmingham, Alabama.
See the full list of regular-season week-by-week matchups here.
Here are the top moments!
New Jersey Generals at Philadelphia Stars
Stuffed!
The Generals were able to make a goal-line stand early on, getting a big tackle for loss on 3rd-and-goal that forced the Stars to settle for three points.
Sew(ell)ing recovery
Stars LB Gabriel Sewell came up with the fumble recovery that gave Philadelphia great field position, setting up the Stars to kick a field goal and take a 6-0 lead.
A keeper for the score!
Generals QB De'Andre Johnson hit the jets and gave the Stars a juke move before as he ran 35 yards into the end zone to give New Jersey the lead.
Philly field goals
The Stars' first three scores all came via field goal, but Luis Aguilar's third kick through the uprights was one of the most impressive of the season. He made a 56-yarder, which is the longest of the USFL season, that gave the Stars a 9-7 lead.
On the dot
Jordan found his man Wes Saxton Jr. over the middle, hitting him in stride for a 25-yard gain to get into Stars territory late in the first half.
TD overturned
Corey Coleman initially scored a touchdown that would've given the Stars at least a five-point lead going into halftime. But review determined that Coleman didn't successfully tap his feet inbounds, forcing the Stars to settle for their fourth field goal of the game and give Philadelphia a 12-10 lead going into halftime.
Giving the mothers a shutout on Mother's Day
The Generals are wearing a Mother's Day decal on their helmets as they wished all mothers a happy Mother's Day.
The Stars also sent some Happy Mother's Day wishes on social media.
Stay tuned for updates!
-
USFL bad beat: Under bettors rue late Stallions TD vs. Gamblers
USFL Week 5 highlights: Gamblers stun Stallions
2023 USFL Week 5 predictions, expert picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
-
USFL Week 5 highlights: Pittsburgh knocks off Michigan
2023 USFL schedule: Dates, times, channel, full week-by-week matchups
Gamblers take their shot, and it pays off in win over Stallions
-
Jace Sternberger finds success in USFL following well-traveled career
Troy Williams a one-man show, pushing Maulers to second win
USFL Week 5: What to expect in all four matchups
-
USFL bad beat: Under bettors rue late Stallions TD vs. Gamblers
USFL Week 5 highlights: Gamblers stun Stallions
2023 USFL Week 5 predictions, expert picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
-
USFL Week 5 highlights: Pittsburgh knocks off Michigan
2023 USFL schedule: Dates, times, channel, full week-by-week matchups
Gamblers take their shot, and it pays off in win over Stallions
-
Jace Sternberger finds success in USFL following well-traveled career
Troy Williams a one-man show, pushing Maulers to second win
USFL Week 5: What to expect in all four matchups