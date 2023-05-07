United States Football League USFL Week 4 live updates: Birmingham Stallions lead Pittsburgh Maulers at halftime Updated May. 7, 2023 8:06 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 4 of the 2023 USFL season is in full swing, and we've got you covered with all the action around the league!

Closing out Sunday's slate on FS1, the Birmingham Stallions (2-1) are aiming to bounce back this week against the Pittsburgh Maulers (1-2) at the iconic Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Earlier, the New Orleans Breakers (4-0) took down the New Jersey Generals (2-2) to start the day.

Here are the top plays!

Birmingham Stallions at Pittsburgh Maulers

Aerial return

Josh Simmons ran the opening kickoff out to the Birmingham 45-yard line for Pittsburgh, as shown below. On the fourth play of the drive, quarterback Troy Williams hit wide receiver Isiah Hennie for a 25-yard pickup, getting Pittsburgh inside the Birmingham 10-yard line. With that said, the Maulers didn't get into the end zone, settling for a 20-yard field goal from Chris Blewitt.

INT

Birmingham and Pittsburgh went three-and-out after the latter's opening score. Then disaster struck for Birmingham, as quarterback Alex McGough had his pass intercepted by cornerback Mark Gilbert.

One play after the turnover, Williams hit wide receiver Bailey Gaither for a 35-yard completion, putting the ball on the Birmingham 2-yard line, as shown below. The Maulers were unable to reach the end zone again, though, settling for a 22-yard Blewitt field goal.

Another pick

McGough was intercepted again on the first play of the next possession. This pick came from cornerback Keith Gipson Jr. on a downfield pass.

After the Maulers got to midfield, Williams took off for a 16-yard carry, as shown below. On the next play, Williams hit tight end Matt Seybert for a 20-yard pickup. The drive ended with a third Blewitt field goal.

Stallions score

Brandon Aubrey connected on a 37-yard field goal with 1:45 remaining in the second quarter to get Birmingham on the board.

Birmingham squeaks out TD

Pittsburgh went three-and-out after the Birmingham field goal, and then the latter took the lead on the next drive.

After methodically bringing the ball down the field through the air, McGough ran in a 5-yard score, which saw him reach for the pylon near the sideline as time expired in the first half. The Stallions led 10-9 at halftime.

