USFL Week 3 live updates: Breakers battling Stallions in shootout

Updated Apr. 29, 2023 2:30 p.m. ET

Week 3 of the 2023 USFL season is here, and we've got you covered with all of Saturday's action!

Kicking things off in Birmingham, it’s a battle between two undefeated teams, as the New Orleans Breakers (2-0) are taking on the Birmingham Stallions (2-0).

Later, the Memphis Showboats and the Houston Gamblers will both aim to lock down their first win of the season when the two face off in Memphis (7 p.m. ET, FOX).

Here are the top plays!

New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham Stallions

Birmingham out of the gate!

On the opening kickoff, the Stallions wasted no time as Deon Cain went 80 yards for a quick touchdown. 

New Orleans fires back quickly 

The Breakers answer Birmingham's quick TD with a 40-yard touchdown pass from McLeod Bethel-Thompson to Lee Morris, evening things up at seven apiece.

The Breakers got six the hard way

The Breakers went on a seven-play, 63-yard drive that took up nearly four minutes for a touchdown all thanks to Wes Hills who rushed for 55 yards and picked up eight reception yards on the drive. Hills has eight rushes for 62 yards in the first quarter and the Breakers lead 14-10.

McGough sidelined with an apparent head injury

McGough re-enters, throws an INT

In the middle of a Birmingham five-play drive, Jerod Fernandez intercepted a pass by McGough, which later resulted in a field goal for the Breakers who took a 17-10 lead with 7:56 left in the first half.

A break for the Stallions!

Two plays into their next drive, Bethel-Thompson threw an interception from their own 19-yard line, setting up the Stallion's first offensive touchdown of the day on a one-yard CJ Marable rushing touchdown, evening things up at 17 apiece. 

NOLA sneaks in TD before the half!

In response to the Stallions last touchdown, Bethel-Thompson led a four-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, thanks to a 42-yard toss to Dee Anderson. 

Bethel-Thompson capped the 42-yard gain with a 19-yard touchdown pass back to Anderson as the Breakers regain their lead, 24-17. 

Stallions said one more!

Right when you thought the Breakers would have the last laugh before the half, Birmingham went on a swift seven-play, 66-yard drive to tie things up at halftime. McGough found Jace Sternberger for a 19-yard touchdown reception. 

At the half, the score was 24-all.

NOLA strikes first in the second half

In almost identical fashion from the first half, Bethel-Thompson hit Morris up the middle for a 34-yard touchdown, his third of the day, extending the Breakers' lead to seven early in the third quarter. 

Pregame scene

Birmingham Stallions
New Orleans Breakers
United States Football League
