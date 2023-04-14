United States Football League
USFL Week 1: What to expect in Michigan Panthers vs. Houston Gamblers
United States Football League

USFL Week 1: What to expect in Michigan Panthers vs. Houston Gamblers

Updated Apr. 14, 2023 11:49 a.m. ET
Eric Williams
Eric Williams
NFC West Writer

Two coaches who are new to the USFL face off in the opening weekend, as the Houston Gamblers host the Michigan Panthers on Sunday at noon ET at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee.

Here’s a breakdown of this weekend’s opening season matchup.

Houston Gamblers: What’s the game plan for new Panthers head coach Mike Nolan?

New Gamblers head coach Curtis Johnson said the season opener is hard to prepare for, having never faced new Michigan head coach Mike Nolan’s team. That makes it hard to anticipate the new personnel and schemes he’ll face on game day.

Nolan took over the Panthers this year after Jeff Fisher stepped down as head coach this offseason.

"It’s very difficult," Johnson said. "The schedule is what it is, but they don’t know what we’re doing, and we don’t know what they’re doing. I just think you have to be pretty generic in what you do. You don’t want to try all the trick stuff. Just play solid, simple football. 

"I think if you can out-execute the other team, it will tell you more about your team. So, execution is paramount in this one." 

ADVERTISEMENT

Another concern for Johnson will be his team taking care of the football. The Gamblers gave the ball away 15 times last year.

"If we don’t turn the ball over, make mistakes and have a bunch of penalties, I think we can maintain and win some games," Johnson said. "We have a good enough offensive line that we’ll be able to run the ball and do some things, but the main thing is turnovers and penalties. That will kill us. We can’t have that." 

Michigan Panthers: Who is the long-term answer at QB? 

Josh Love returns for the Panthers this season.

The San Jose State product threw for 791 yards in the USFL last season while playing for the Pittsburgh Maulers and the Panthers, with four touchdowns and four interceptions.

However, the Panthers also brought in a new signal caller to add competition to the quarterback room in Carson Strong.

At 6-3 and 230 pounds, Strong is a big guy who can sling it. He completed 68% of his passes for 9,368 yards, with 74 touchdowns and 19 interceptions during his college career at Nevada. If Love struggles, perhaps Nolan goes to Strong early in the game.

The Panthers finished 2-8 last season and averaged 21.1 points per game, so generating some consistency on offense will be important.

Expect Michigan to also lean on running back Reggie Corbin to create some balance on offense. Corbin led Michigan in rushing with 519 yards in 2022, while Stevie Scott II added 310 yards on the ground. 

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams.

More on the USFL:

share
Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: USFL Week 1: What to expect in New Jersey Generals vs. Birmingham Stallions
USFL Week 1: What to expect in New Jersey Generals vs. Birmingham Stallions
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes