United States Football League
USFL Week 1 live updates: New Orleans Breakers lead Pittsburgh Maulers
United States Football League

USFL Week 1 live updates: New Orleans Breakers lead Pittsburgh Maulers

Updated Apr. 16, 2023 7:20 p.m. ET

Week 1 of the 2023 USFL season concludes with a battle between the Pittsburgh Maulers and the New Orleans Breakers in Birmingham on FS1.

Earlier Sunday, the Michigan Panthers took down the Houston Gamblers in Memphis, 29-13.

See the full regular-season week-by-week matchups here.

Here are the top plays!

Pittsburgh Maulers at New Orleans Breakers

Optimum field position

Tre Walker caught the opening kickoff for Pittsburgh, and then lateraled the ball to Bailey Gaither, who ran the ball down to the New Orleans' 41-yard line.

ADVERTISEMENT

What a grab!

Three plays after the lateral, Walker pulled off a remarkable catch near the sideline for a 23-yard gain.

Nathan Hierlihy later hit a 37-yard field goal, giving the Maulers a 3-0 lead.

Big play sets up score

McLeod Bethel-Thompson hit wide receiver Jonathan Adams for a 37-yard gain on the Breakers' opening possession, putting them at the 5-yard line.

With that said, New Orleans had to settle for a field goal after a third down sack from Boogie Roberts.

From deep

Matt Coghlin drilled a 51-yard field goal late in the first quarter, giving the Breakers a 6-3 lead.

Stay tuned for updates!

Pregame chat

The setting

Walking in

More on the USFL:

share
Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo out of Game 1 with lower-back injury
Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo out of Game 1 with lower-back injury
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes