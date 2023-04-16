United States Football League USFL Week 1 live updates: New Orleans Breakers lead Pittsburgh Maulers Updated Apr. 16, 2023 7:20 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 1 of the 2023 USFL season concludes with a battle between the Pittsburgh Maulers and the New Orleans Breakers in Birmingham on FS1.

Earlier Sunday, the Michigan Panthers took down the Houston Gamblers in Memphis, 29-13.

See the full regular-season week-by-week matchups here.

Here are the top plays!

Pittsburgh Maulers at New Orleans Breakers

Optimum field position

Tre Walker caught the opening kickoff for Pittsburgh, and then lateraled the ball to Bailey Gaither, who ran the ball down to the New Orleans' 41-yard line.

What a grab!

Three plays after the lateral, Walker pulled off a remarkable catch near the sideline for a 23-yard gain.

Nathan Hierlihy later hit a 37-yard field goal, giving the Maulers a 3-0 lead.

Big play sets up score

McLeod Bethel-Thompson hit wide receiver Jonathan Adams for a 37-yard gain on the Breakers' opening possession, putting them at the 5-yard line.

With that said, New Orleans had to settle for a field goal after a third down sack from Boogie Roberts.

From deep

Matt Coghlin drilled a 51-yard field goal late in the first quarter, giving the Breakers a 6-3 lead.

Pregame chat

The setting

Walking in

