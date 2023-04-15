USFL Week 1 live updates: Birmingham Stallions lead New Jersey Generals
The opening day of the USFL closes with a highly anticipated contest between the New Jersey Generals and the defending champion Birmingham Stallions, and we've got you covered with all the action on FOX and the FOX Sports App!
Earlier in Memphis, the Philadelphia Stars came away with a narrow 27-23 victory over the Memphis Showboats, spoiling the inaugural home debut for the USFL's newest team.
See the full regular-season week-by-week matchups here.
You can also check out the title odds for all eight teams from FOX Bet.
Here are the top plays!
New Jersey Generals at Birmingham Stallions
Boom!
The Generals fumbled on the opening drive, giving the Stallions the ball early.
Razzle Dazzle
Birmingham took the lead right out of the gate, 7-0, when quarterback with J’Mar Smith connected with Austin Watkins for a stunning 61-yard touchdown on the Stallions' very first snap of the game.
Skip Holtz is the only head coach in the league who began Week 1 with the same quarterbacks — Smith and Alex McGough — that he selected in the inaugural USFL Draft.
Taking flight!
Generals QB Dakota Prukop knotted things up to start the second quarter, capping off a nine-play drive with this score.
On the move
Smith linked up with tight end Jace Sternberger on the Stallions' following drive, moving the chains with ease.
Acrobatic catch
Stallions receiver Davion Davis kept the play alive with this big-time catch.
The drive resulted in a field goal, as Birmingham retook the lead, 10-7.
Ground game strong
The Generals found a rhythm late in the frame, highlighted by QB De'Andre Johnson's tough 29-yard scramble.
What could have been
The Generals weren't able to capitalize on the momentum, however, and turned the ball over on downs after a huge goal-line stop from the Stallions.
No quit
Smith was picked off on Birmingham's own 15-yard line on the next drive, giving the ball right back to the Generals, which turned the newfound possession into three points with another field goal to tie the game once again, 10-10.
The Stallions went straight to work making up for the turnover, as Smith turned on the jets to secure a crucial first down.
Star power
Stallions wideout Marlon Williams reeled in a clutch third-down pass from Smith to put Birmingham deep in the red zone.
Giddy up!
Then, McGough connected with Sternberger for a 6-yard score to give the Stallions a 17-10 lead just before halftime.
They'll take that!
The Stallions went three-and-out on their first drive of the second half, but they got the ball back almost immediately after the Generals fumbled for the second time Saturday.
Pulling away
Birmingham grabbed a double-digit lead after McGough's monster 29-yard rushing touchdown on the following drive.
Stay tuned for updates!
Pregame setup
The Stallions' championship banner was unveiled ahead of Saturday's game.
Birmingham went 9-1 during the regular season last year en route to defeating Philadelphia in the 2022 title game.
