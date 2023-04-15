United States Football League USFL Week 1 live updates: Birmingham Stallions lead New Jersey Generals Updated Apr. 15, 2023 9:45 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The opening day of the USFL closes with a highly anticipated contest between the New Jersey Generals and the defending champion Birmingham Stallions, and we've got you covered with all the action on FOX and the FOX Sports App!

Earlier in Memphis, the Philadelphia Stars came away with a narrow 27-23 victory over the Memphis Showboats, spoiling the inaugural home debut for the USFL's newest team.

Here are the top plays!

New Jersey Generals at Birmingham Stallions

Boom!

The Generals fumbled on the opening drive, giving the Stallions the ball early.

Razzle Dazzle

Birmingham took the lead right out of the gate, 7-0, when quarterback with J’Mar Smith connected with Austin Watkins for a stunning 61-yard touchdown on the Stallions' very first snap of the game.

Skip Holtz is the only head coach in the league who began Week 1 with the same quarterbacks — Smith and Alex McGough — that he selected in the inaugural USFL Draft.

J'Mar Smith throws a GORGEOUS 61-yard TD to Austin Watkins The Stallions jump out to an early 7-0 lead over the Generals in Week 1.

Taking flight!

Generals QB Dakota Prukop knotted things up to start the second quarter, capping off a nine-play drive with this score.

Dakota Prukop punches in 2-yard touchdown to tie the game Dakota Prukop's 2-yard score ties the game for the New Jersey Generals.

On the move

Smith linked up with tight end Jace Sternberger on the Stallions' following drive, moving the chains with ease.

Acrobatic catch

Stallions receiver Davion Davis kept the play alive with this big-time catch.

The drive resulted in a field goal, as Birmingham retook the lead, 10-7.

Ground game strong

The Generals found a rhythm late in the frame, highlighted by QB De'Andre Johnson's tough 29-yard scramble.

What could have been

The Generals weren't able to capitalize on the momentum, however, and turned the ball over on downs after a huge goal-line stop from the Stallions.

No quit

Smith was picked off on Birmingham's own 15-yard line on the next drive, giving the ball right back to the Generals, which turned the newfound possession into three points with another field goal to tie the game once again, 10-10.

The Stallions went straight to work making up for the turnover, as Smith turned on the jets to secure a crucial first down.

Star power

Stallions wideout Marlon Williams reeled in a clutch third-down pass from Smith to put Birmingham deep in the red zone.

Giddy up!

Then, McGough connected with Sternberger for a 6-yard score to give the Stallions a 17-10 lead just before halftime.

Alex McGough throws a 6-yard touchdown to Jace Sternberger Alex McGough's 6-yard passing TD gives the Stallions a 17-10 halftime lead.

They'll take that!

The Stallions went three-and-out on their first drive of the second half, but they got the ball back almost immediately after the Generals fumbled for the second time Saturday.

Pulling away

Birmingham grabbed a double-digit lead after McGough's monster 29-yard rushing touchdown on the following drive.

Pregame setup

The Stallions' championship banner was unveiled ahead of Saturday's game.

Birmingham went 9-1 during the regular season last year en route to defeating Philadelphia in the 2022 title game.

