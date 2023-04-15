USFL Week 1 live updates: Philadelphia Stars vs. Memphis Showboats
Week 1 of the 2023 USFL season is here, and we've got you covered with all the action on FOX and the FOX Sports App!
Kicking things off in Memphis, the Philadelphia Stars are taking on the USFL's newest addition, the Memphis Showboats.
Later Saturday, the reigning USFL champion Birmingham Stallions will play host to the New Jersey Generals.
See the full regular-season week-by-week matchups here.
Here are the top plays!
Philadelphia Stars at Memphis Showboats
We're underway!
The second season of the USFL has officially kicked off!
Going the other way!
Channing Stribling got things going for Philly by opening up the new season with an interception, ending Memphis' promising drive just minutes into the game.
However, Stribling thought he should've reached the end zone on his interception.
Rowland running to the end zone
Chris Rowland scored the first touchdown of the new season, getting open right end front of the end zone to run in for the easy score and give the Stars an early lead.
Don't leave Davis open!
Rashard Davis made his way past Philly's secondary with ease, getting open and running into the end zone untouched for the 43-yard score to put the home team on the board with its first touchdown of the season.
The chef's all fired up!
Case Cookus couldn't help but be excited after his scramble turned into a first down as he was hit while running out of bounds.
Pregame setup
It was a lovely day for football in Memphis as the USFL readied to begin Season 2.
The "Boats" arrived early, strutting in with confidence ahead of the big game …
… but Channing Stribling and the Stars came in looking equally cool, which is not surprising considering they reached the championship game last season.
The Stars also welcomed a talented new player to the mix this season, former first-round NFL draft pick Corey Coleman.
Warmin' up
The starting quarterbacks got loose ahead of Saturday's season-opener. Brady White starts for Memphis while Case Cookus has the starting job for Philadelphia.
Message from the commish
USFL commissioner had some words for fans as we ring in the new season.
Stay tuned for updates!
