USFL Tampa Bay Bandits Uniform Reveal: First look

The Tampa Bay Bandits will be looking sharp when they take the field under head coach Todd Haley later this spring.

The Bandits, who will make their debut when the USFL begins its inaugural season in April, revealed their new-look uniforms on Thursday morning.

Here's a closer look at the home and away uniforms:

The Bandits are one of eight teams in the new league, which will play all of its games in Birmingham, Alabama this season. The league begins play on April 16, with the teams split into two divisions, North and South. Each team will play a 10-game schedule, with teams in the same division playing each other twice and teams in the other division once.

The top two teams in each division will play against each other in the semifinals followed a week later by the championship game.

The Bandits will be coached by Haley, who spent 22 seasons in the professional ranks, including three as the Kansas City Chiefs' head coach, and served as offensive coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals (2007-08), Pittsburgh Steelers (2012-17) and Cleveland Browns (2018).

"This is a tremendous opportunity for me to get back into coaching at the professional level," Haley said. "It’s been a while since I led a team on-field, and I’ve missed it. It’s also rare that a head coach, as it was once put, gets to pick all the groceries and fix the meal. This is going to be a lot of fun, and I expect the fans to enjoy the competition."

The Bandits are just one of the eight teams to reveal their uniforms and helmets on Thursday, one every hour for eight hours. For a roundup of all the uniforms, click here.

