USFL semifinals odds: How to bet, lines, picks

The USFL's version of the final four is here as the league switches venues to Canton, Ohio for the two rounds of the league's inaugural playoffs.

The 9-1 New Jersey Generals, who won the North Division regular-season title, will play the 6-4 Philadelphia Stars, the runner-up in the North.

The 9-1 Birmingham Stallions, who won the South Division, will play the 6-4 New Orleans Breakers in the other semifinal.

Here's everything you need to know about the league's odds for the semifinals — from the point spreads, moneylines, over/unders and a pick via FOX Bet. For more USFL odds, check out the title odds for the inaugural season.

Philadelphia Stars vs. New Jersey Generals | Highlights | USFL Check out the highlights as Luis Perez and Trey Williams led the New Jersey Generals to a 26-23 victory over Case Cookus and the Philadelphia Stars. Catch up on what you missed from the tenth week of USFL action! Games on FOX and NBC.

New Jersey-Philadelphia will be at 3 p.m. ET Saturday and broadcast on FOX. Birmingham-New Orleans will be at 8 p.m. ET Saturday and broadcast on NBC.

The title game will be at 7:30 p.m. ET July 3, broadcast on FOX.

All playoff games will be at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

FOX Bet associate trader Steven Hemke has been poring over the semifinal matchups and came up with not one, not two, not three but four picks for FOX Sports bettors.

First up: Stars-Generals.

"The Generals' offense is so dynamic with USFL leaders in rushing touchdowns Darius Victor and receiving yards KaVontae Turpin," Hemke said. "The one-two punch will be too much for Philadelphia to hold in check.

"I like the Generals on the moneyline and spread come playoff week."

And the Breakers-Stallions?

"The Breakers and Stallions will meet for the third time in the other matchup," Hemke said. "The last meeting was a one score game, 10-9 (in Week 8).

"Give me the Breakers plus the points in this one and under the total points as well. I think the familiarity between the two teams leads to a low-scoring game with the Breakers getting the cover."

PICK: Generals moneyline

PICK: Generals (-2.5 points at FOX Bet) to win by more than 2.5 points

PICK: Breakers (+3.5 points at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3.5 points (or win outright)

PICK: Breakers-Stallions under 42.5 points scored combined

UPCOMING GAMES

Philadelphia Stars (6-4) vs. New Jersey Generals (9-1), 3 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX

Point spread: Generals -2.5 (Generals favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Stars cover)

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

NOTE: The Stars and Generals each hit the over in seven of 10 games.

New Orleans Breakers (6-4) vs. Birmingham Stallions (9-1), 8 p.m. ET Saturday, NBC

Point spread: Stallions -3.5 (Stallions favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Breakers cover)

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

NOTES: The Stallions are 6-4 ATS and 9-1 SU but have not covered in their past four games. …

Here are some statistical trends from the regular season, compiled by FOX Sports Research:

– Favorites are 21-19 against the spread (ATS) and 30-10 straight up (SU)

– In the first five weeks, favorites went 11-9 ATS and 13-7 SU; over the last 5 weeks, favorites went 10-10 ATS and 17-3 SU

– The over in the over/under (O/U) has hit in 22 of 40 games

– Teams favored between 1 and 3 points are 7-5 ATS and 8-4 SU

– Teams that scored 25+ points in a game are 19-8 ATS and 21-6 SU

– Teams that have scored 30+ points in a game are 9-1 ATS and 10-0 SU

– In the 31 games in which the O/U is at 38+ points, the under has hit 18 times

– In the 22 games in which the O/U is at 40+ points, the under has hit 14 times

With the addition of licensing in New York state in April, fans will be able to place legal wagers on USFL games in 27 states and Washington, D.C.:

Full list of legal USFL betting states

Arizona

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Illinois

Iowa

Louisiana

Maryland

Michigan

Montana

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Mexico

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Dakota

Tennessee

Virginia

Washington

Washington, D.C.

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

With betting legal in those 27 states and the District of Columbia, no start-up professional sports league has ever had legal betting available in more states than the USFL.

