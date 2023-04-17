United States Football League
USFL Players of the Week: Josh Love, Breeland Speaks take home Week 1 honors
United States Football League

USFL Players of the Week: Josh Love, Breeland Speaks take home Week 1 honors

Updated Apr. 17, 2023 9:44 p.m. ET

Former San Jose State quarterback Josh Love enjoyed a standout college career, passing for more than 7,200 yards and 43 touchdowns during his time as a Spartan.

The Michigan Panthers QB showed off his talent at the professional level this past weekend, completing a USFL-record 90% of his passes in his team's 29-13 win over the Houston Gamblers.

Michigan Panthers QB Josh Love headlines the USFL's Best of Week 1

Michigan Panthers QB Josh Love headlines the USFL's Best of Week 1
Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, and Kevin Wildes react to the USFL's Best of Week 1.

Love was one of three players honored Monday as the offensive, defensive and special-teams players of the week were announced.

Here are the Week 1 players of the week: 

Offensive Player of the Week: Josh Love, QB, Michigan Panthers

Love was outstanding in the Panthers' Week 1 win over the Gamblers. He completed 18 of 20 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the Panthers' double-digit victory.

Love's combination of accuracy and touchdown passes helped him beat out New Orleans Breakers QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson (23-of-41, 302 yards, one touchdown) and Philadelphia Stars QB Case Cookus (20-of-29, 212 yards, three touchdowns) for the honor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Love and the Panthers will take on the Stars in Week 2.

Defensive Player of the Week: Breeland Speaks, DE, Michigan Panthers

The Panthers also featured the top player of the week on the defensive side of the ball, with Speaks dominating the line of scrimmage. Speaks racked up three sacks, seven tackles and a forced fumble in the Week 1 victory.

Speaks' forced fumble in the fourth quarter led to the final touchdown of the day, which helped seal the win for the Panthers. He was a key part of a defense that forced four total turnovers in the victory.

After one week, Speaks leads the league in sacks, ranks second in tackles, and is tied for first in tackles for loss. 

Special Teams Player of the Week: Matthew Coghlin, K, New Orleans Breakers

Coghlin drilled all five of his field goal attempts in the Breakers' 22-15 win over the Pittsburgh Maulers, Coghlin successfully put the ball through from 21, 27, 28, 34 and 51 yards.

The Breakers are set to face the 0-1 Gamblers in Week 2.

More on the USFL from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
United States Football League
share
Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Jalen Carter slides; Bijan Robinson rises in Joel Klatt's Top 50 NFL Draft prospects
Jalen Carter slides; Bijan Robinson rises in Joel Klatt's Top 50 NFL Draft prospects
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes