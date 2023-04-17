USFL Players of the Week: Josh Love, Breeland Speaks take home Week 1 honors
Former San Jose State quarterback Josh Love enjoyed a standout college career, passing for more than 7,200 yards and 43 touchdowns during his time as a Spartan.
The Michigan Panthers QB showed off his talent at the professional level this past weekend, completing a USFL-record 90% of his passes in his team's 29-13 win over the Houston Gamblers.
Love was one of three players honored Monday as the offensive, defensive and special-teams players of the week were announced.
Here are the Week 1 players of the week:
Offensive Player of the Week: Josh Love, QB, Michigan Panthers
Love was outstanding in the Panthers' Week 1 win over the Gamblers. He completed 18 of 20 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the Panthers' double-digit victory.
Love's combination of accuracy and touchdown passes helped him beat out New Orleans Breakers QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson (23-of-41, 302 yards, one touchdown) and Philadelphia Stars QB Case Cookus (20-of-29, 212 yards, three touchdowns) for the honor.
Love and the Panthers will take on the Stars in Week 2.
Defensive Player of the Week: Breeland Speaks, DE, Michigan Panthers
The Panthers also featured the top player of the week on the defensive side of the ball, with Speaks dominating the line of scrimmage. Speaks racked up three sacks, seven tackles and a forced fumble in the Week 1 victory.
Speaks' forced fumble in the fourth quarter led to the final touchdown of the day, which helped seal the win for the Panthers. He was a key part of a defense that forced four total turnovers in the victory.
After one week, Speaks leads the league in sacks, ranks second in tackles, and is tied for first in tackles for loss.
Special Teams Player of the Week: Matthew Coghlin, K, New Orleans Breakers
Coghlin drilled all five of his field goal attempts in the Breakers' 22-15 win over the Pittsburgh Maulers, Coghlin successfully put the ball through from 21, 27, 28, 34 and 51 yards.
The Breakers are set to face the 0-1 Gamblers in Week 2.
More on the USFL from FOX Sports:
- USFL 2023: How to watch, team previews, best players
- The full week-by-week 2023 USFL schedule
- Five potential USFL MVP candidates to keep an eye on ahead of 2023 season
- Takeaways from the Breakers win over the Maulers
- Takeaways from the Panthers win over the Gamblers
- Takeaways from the Stallions win over the Generals
- Takeaways from the Stars win over the Showboats
- USFL Week 1 highlights: New Orleans Breakers beat Pittsburgh MaulersUSFL Week 1 highlights: Michigan Panthers defeat Houston GamblersJosh Love's sizzling outing helps Panthers overcome miscues in opening win
- 2023 USFL schedule: Dates, times, channel, full week-by-week matchupsDefense, depth, experience: Birmingham Stallions show why they're champs in openerWith QB Case Cookus healthy again, Stars look dangerous in Week 1 win
- 2023 USFL odds Week 1: Final betting resultsUSFL Week 1 highlights: Philadelphia Stars hold off Memphis Showboats in openerUSFL Week 1 highlights: Birmingham Stallions stomp New Jersey Generals
- USFL Week 1 highlights: New Orleans Breakers beat Pittsburgh MaulersUSFL Week 1 highlights: Michigan Panthers defeat Houston GamblersJosh Love's sizzling outing helps Panthers overcome miscues in opening win
- 2023 USFL schedule: Dates, times, channel, full week-by-week matchupsDefense, depth, experience: Birmingham Stallions show why they're champs in openerWith QB Case Cookus healthy again, Stars look dangerous in Week 1 win
- 2023 USFL odds Week 1: Final betting resultsUSFL Week 1 highlights: Philadelphia Stars hold off Memphis Showboats in openerUSFL Week 1 highlights: Birmingham Stallions stomp New Jersey Generals