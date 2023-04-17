United States Football League USFL Players of the Week: Josh Love, Breeland Speaks take home Week 1 honors Updated Apr. 17, 2023 9:44 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Former San Jose State quarterback Josh Love enjoyed a standout college career, passing for more than 7,200 yards and 43 touchdowns during his time as a Spartan.

The Michigan Panthers QB showed off his talent at the professional level this past weekend, completing a USFL-record 90% of his passes in his team's 29-13 win over the Houston Gamblers.

Michigan Panthers QB Josh Love headlines the USFL's Best of Week 1 Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, and Kevin Wildes react to the USFL's Best of Week 1.

Love was one of three players honored Monday as the offensive, defensive and special-teams players of the week were announced.

Here are the Week 1 players of the week:

Offensive Player of the Week: Josh Love, QB, Michigan Panthers

Love was outstanding in the Panthers' Week 1 win over the Gamblers. He completed 18 of 20 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the Panthers' double-digit victory.

Love's combination of accuracy and touchdown passes helped him beat out New Orleans Breakers QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson (23-of-41, 302 yards, one touchdown) and Philadelphia Stars QB Case Cookus (20-of-29, 212 yards, three touchdowns) for the honor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Love and the Panthers will take on the Stars in Week 2.

Defensive Player of the Week: Breeland Speaks, DE, Michigan Panthers

The Panthers also featured the top player of the week on the defensive side of the ball, with Speaks dominating the line of scrimmage. Speaks racked up three sacks, seven tackles and a forced fumble in the Week 1 victory.

Speaks' forced fumble in the fourth quarter led to the final touchdown of the day, which helped seal the win for the Panthers. He was a key part of a defense that forced four total turnovers in the victory.

After one week, Speaks leads the league in sacks, ranks second in tackles, and is tied for first in tackles for loss.

Special Teams Player of the Week: Matthew Coghlin, K, New Orleans Breakers

Coghlin drilled all five of his field goal attempts in the Breakers' 22-15 win over the Pittsburgh Maulers, Coghlin successfully put the ball through from 21, 27, 28, 34 and 51 yards.

The Breakers are set to face the 0-1 Gamblers in Week 2.

More on the USFL from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience United States Football League

share