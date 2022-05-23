United States Football League
USFL odds Week 6: Betting results, closing lines for every game

1 hour ago

How did you fare on your picks for Week 6 of the inaugural USFL season?

The slate was capped off by New Jersey's 26-25 win over Houston as the Generals scored a touchdown on the final play.

Here's everything you need to know about the league's odds for Week 6 — from the point spreads, moneylines, total over/unders and results via FOX Bet.

For more USFL odds, check out the title odds for the eight teams for the inaugural season.

Luis Perez finds the end zone on QB sneak as time expires to give Generals' 26-25 win

Luis Perez found the end zone on a qb sneak as time expired to give the New Jersey Generals a 26-25 victory. Darius Victor provided a push to Perez to get him over the end zone.

COMPLETED GAMES

New Jersey Generals 26, Houston Gamblers 25

Point spread: Gamblers (+7) cover by losing by fewer than 7 points (1)
Moneyline: Generals win as -345 favorites (bet $10 to win $12.90 total); Gamblers were +260 underdogs (bet $10 to win $36 total)
Total scoring over/under: Over 39.5 points scored by both teams combined (51)

FINAL
HOU 25 · NJ 26
USFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Houston Gamblers
HOU
New Jersey Generals
NJ

NOTES: Luis Perez scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak on the final play as New Jersey rallied for the win. … Perez's TD (no extra point was attempted) capped a 15-play, 80-yard drive that consumed 5:50. … The Generals had possession of the ball for nearly 26 of the 30 minutes in the second half. … The Gamblers were limited to eight snaps in the second half.

Helmet Cam: Gamblers' Mark Thompson scores two touchdowns in 29 seconds

Watch as Houston Gamblers running back Mark Thompson scores two touchdowns in 29 seconds through his helmet camera!

New Orleans Breakers 26, Pittsburgh Maulers 16 

Point spread: Breakers (-8) cover by winning by more than 8 points (10)
Moneyline: Breakers win as -400 favorites (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Maulers were +280 underdogs (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring over/under: Over 36.5 points scored by both teams combined (42)

FINAL
PIT 16 · NO 26
USFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Pittsburgh Maulers
PIT
New Orleans Breakers
NO

NOTE: New Orleans (-8) covered on Taylor Bertolet's 38-yard field goal with 40 seconds remaining.

Birmingham Stallions 33, Michigan Panthers 17

Point spread: Stallions (-6.5) cover by winning by more than 6.5 points (16)
Moneyline: Stallions win as -278 favorites (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Panthers were +210 underdogs (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Total scoring over/under: Over 37.5 points scored by both teams combined (50)

FINAL
MICH 17 · BHAM 33
USFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Michigan Panthers
MICH
Birmingham Stallions
BHAM

NOTES: Michigan's Cole Murphy kicked a 56-yard field goal to open the scoring in the first quarter, the longest FG in the USFL this season. … The game was delayed by lightning in the area during the first half.

Philadelphia Stars 35, Tampa Bay Bandits 28

Point spread: Stars (+2.5) cover by winning outright
Moneyline: Stars win as +115 underdogs (bet $10 to win $21.50 total); Bandits were -149 favorites (bet $10 to win $16.71 total)
Total scoring over/under: Over 40.5 points scored by both teams combined (63)

FINAL
TB 28 · PHI 35
USFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Tampa Bay Bandits
TB
Philadelphia Stars
PHI

NOTE: The teams have alternated winning and losing. Tampa Bay won opening week and is 3-2; Philadelphia lost its opener and is 2-3.

With the addition of licensing in New York state in April, fans will be able to place legal wagers on USFL games in 27 states and Washington, D.C.:

Full list of legal USFL betting states

Arizona
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Illinois
Iowa
Louisiana
Maryland
Michigan
Montana
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Mexico
New Jersey
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Dakota
Tennessee
Virginia
Washington
Washington, D.C.
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming

With betting legal in those 27 states and the District of Columbia, no start-up professional sports league has ever had legal betting available in more states than the USFL.

Looking for even more USFL content? Head over to the USFL section on the FOX Sports app and website for all the latest news, and make sure to favorite the USFL and your favorite team — or teams! — while you're there.

