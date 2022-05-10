USFL odds Week 5: How to bet, lines
The top game for Week 5 of the inaugural United States Football League season is an interdivisional showdown between teams with 3-1 records.
The New Orleans Breakers and New Jersey Generals kick off at 3 p.m. ET Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama (the game will be broadcast on FOX and available to stream in the FOX Sports app).
Here's everything you need to know about the league's odds for Week 5 — from the point spreads, moneylines and total over/unders via FOX Bet.
For more USFL odds, check out the title odds for the eight teams for the inaugural season.
UPCOMING GAMES
Michigan Panthers (1-3) vs. Tampa Bay Bandits (2-2), 8 p.m. ET Friday, USA
Point spread: Bandits -2.5 (Bandits favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: No line available
Total scoring over/under: No line available
New Orleans Breakers (3-1) vs. New Jersey Generals (3-1), 3 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX
Point spread: Breakers -3 (Breakers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Generals cover)
Moneyline: No line available
Total scoring over/under: 36.5 points scored by both teams combined
Birmingham Stallions (4-0) vs. Philadelphia Stars (2-2), 12 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC
Point spread: Stallions -6 (Stallions favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Stars cover)
Moneyline: Stallions -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Stars +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Total scoring over/under: 35.5 points scored by both teams combined
Pittsburgh Maulers (0-4) vs. Houston Gamblers (1-3), 4 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX
Point spread: Gamblers -5.5 (Gamblers favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Maulers cover)
Moneyline: No line available
Total scoring over/under: No line available
With the addition of licensing in New York state in April, fans will be able to place legal wagers on USFL games in 27 states and Washington, D.C.:
Full list of legal USFL betting states
Arizona
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Illinois
Iowa
Louisiana
Maryland
Michigan
Montana
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Mexico
New Jersey
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Dakota
Tennessee
Virginia
Washington
Washington, D.C.
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming
With betting legal in those 27 states and the District of Columbia, no start-up professional sports league has ever had legal betting available in more states than the USFL.
