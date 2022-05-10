United States Football League USFL odds Week 5: How to bet, lines 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The top game for Week 5 of the inaugural United States Football League season is an interdivisional showdown between teams with 3-1 records.

The New Orleans Breakers and New Jersey Generals kick off at 3 p.m. ET Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama (the game will be broadcast on FOX and available to stream in the FOX Sports app).

Here's everything you need to know about the league's odds for Week 5 — from the point spreads, moneylines and total over/unders via FOX Bet.

UPCOMING GAMES

Michigan Panthers (1-3) vs. Tampa Bay Bandits (2-2), 8 p.m. ET Friday, USA

Point spread: Bandits -2.5 (Bandits favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring over/under: No line available

New Orleans Breakers (3-1) vs. New Jersey Generals (3-1), 3 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX

Point spread: Breakers -3 (Breakers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Generals cover)

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring over/under: 36.5 points scored by both teams combined

Birmingham Stallions (4-0) vs. Philadelphia Stars (2-2), 12 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC

Point spread: Stallions -6 (Stallions favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Stars cover)

Moneyline: Stallions -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Stars +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring over/under: 35.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pittsburgh Maulers (0-4) vs. Houston Gamblers (1-3), 4 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX

Point spread: Gamblers -5.5 (Gamblers favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Maulers cover)

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring over/under: No line available

With the addition of licensing in New York state in April, fans will be able to place legal wagers on USFL games in 27 states and Washington, D.C.:

Full list of legal USFL betting states

Arizona

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Illinois

Iowa

Louisiana

Maryland

Michigan

Montana

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Mexico

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Dakota

Tennessee

Virginia

Washington

Washington, D.C.

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

With betting legal in those 27 states and the District of Columbia, no start-up professional sports league has ever had legal betting available in more states than the USFL.

