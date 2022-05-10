USFL odds Week 5: How to bet, lines

United States Football League
2 hours ago

The top game for Week 5 of the inaugural United States Football League season is an interdivisional showdown between teams with 3-1 records.

The New Orleans Breakers and New Jersey Generals kick off at 3 p.m. ET Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama (the game will be broadcast on FOX and available to stream in the FOX Sports app).

Here's everything you need to know about the league's odds for Week 5 — from the point spreads, moneylines and total over/unders via FOX Bet.

For more USFL odds, check out the title odds for the eight teams for the inaugural season.

UPCOMING GAMES

Michigan Panthers (1-3) vs. Tampa Bay Bandits (2-2), 8 p.m. ET Friday, USA

Point spread: Bandits -2.5 (Bandits favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: No line available
Total scoring over/under: No line available

Sat 12:00 AM
USA
USFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Michigan Panthers
MICH
Tampa Bay Bandits
TB

New Orleans Breakers (3-1) vs. New Jersey Generals (3-1), 3 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX

Point spread: Breakers -3 (Breakers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Generals cover)
Moneyline: No line available
Total scoring over/under: 36.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 7:00 PM
USFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New Orleans Breakers
NO
New Jersey Generals
NJ

Birmingham Stallions (4-0) vs. Philadelphia Stars (2-2), 12 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC

Point spread: Stallions -6 (Stallions favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Stars cover)
Moneyline: Stallions -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Stars +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Total scoring over/under: 35.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 4:00 PM
NBC
USFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Birmingham Stallions
BHAM
Philadelphia Stars
PHI

Pittsburgh Maulers (0-4) vs. Houston Gamblers (1-3), 4 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX

Point spread: Gamblers -5.5 (Gamblers favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Maulers cover)
Moneyline: No line available
Total scoring over/under: No line available

Sun 8:00 PM
USFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Pittsburgh Maulers
PIT
Houston Gamblers
HOU

Top 10 plays from USFL's Week 4 I USFL Highlights
Check out the top ten USFL plays from Week 4, including Michigan Panthers’ Reggie Corbin, Tampa Bay Bandits' Jordan Ta'amu, and appearances from the New Jersey Generals and Philadelphia Stars’ Case Cookus.

With the addition of licensing in New York state in April, fans will be able to place legal wagers on USFL games in 27 states and Washington, D.C.:

Full list of legal USFL betting states

Arizona
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Illinois
Iowa
Louisiana
Maryland
Michigan
Montana
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Mexico
New Jersey
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Dakota
Tennessee
Virginia
Washington
Washington, D.C.
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming

With betting legal in those 27 states and the District of Columbia, no start-up professional sports league has ever had legal betting available in more states than the USFL.

Looking for even more USFL content? Head over to the USFL section on the FOX Sports app and website for all the latest news, and make sure to favorite the USFL and your favorite team — or teams! — while you're there.

