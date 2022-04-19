USFL odds Week 2: Opening lines for every game
With the opening week of the United States Football League season in the books, it's on to Week 2.
Now that you're armed with some USFL game history, how are you going to wager on this week's games?
This week's matchups are intradivisional pairings with the four North Division squads playing the first two games of Week 2 and the four South Division teams wrapping up the weekend.
UPCOMING GAMES
Michigan Panthers (0-1) vs. New Jersey Generals (0-1), 8 p.m. ET Friday, USA
Point spread: No line available
Moneyline: Generals -120 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Panthers -105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined
Pittsburgh Maulers (0-1) vs. Philadelphia Stars (0-1), 12 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX
Point spread: No line available
Moneyline: Stars -278 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Maulers +205 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined
Birmingham Stallions (1-0) vs. Houston Gamblers (1-0), 7 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1
Point spread: No line available
Moneyline: Stallions -167 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); Gamblers +130 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring over/under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined
New Orleans Breakers (1-0) vs. Tampa Bay Bandits (1-0), 3 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC/Peacock
Point spread: No line available
Moneyline: Bandits -154 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Breakers +120 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring over/under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined
As of last week, with the addition of licensing in New York state, fans will be able to place legal wagers on USFL games in 27 states and Washington, D.C.:
Full list of legal USFL betting states
Arizona
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Illinois
Iowa
Louisiana
Maryland
Michigan
Montana
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Mexico
New Jersey
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Dakota
Tennessee
Virginia
Washington
Washington, D.C.
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming
With betting legal in those 27 states and the District of Columbia, no start-up professional sports league has ever had legal betting available in more states than the USFL.
