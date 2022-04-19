United States Football League USFL odds Week 2: Opening lines for every game 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

With the opening week of the United States Football League season in the books, it's on to Week 2.

Now that you're armed with some USFL game history, how are you going to wager on this week's games?

This week's matchups are intradivisional pairings with the four North Division squads playing the first two games of Week 2 and the four South Division teams wrapping up the weekend.

Here's everything you need to know about the league's odds for Week 2, including moneyline and total over/under for every game at FOX Bet.

UPCOMING GAMES

Michigan Panthers (0-1) vs. New Jersey Generals (0-1), 8 p.m. ET Friday, USA

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: Generals -120 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Panthers -105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pittsburgh Maulers (0-1) vs. Philadelphia Stars (0-1), 12 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: Stars -278 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Maulers +205 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined

Birmingham Stallions (1-0) vs. Houston Gamblers (1-0), 7 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: Stallions -167 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); Gamblers +130 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring over/under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

New Orleans Breakers (1-0) vs. Tampa Bay Bandits (1-0), 3 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC/Peacock

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: Bandits -154 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Breakers +120 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

As of last week, with the addition of licensing in New York state, fans will be able to place legal wagers on USFL games in 27 states and Washington, D.C.:

Full list of legal USFL betting states

Arizona

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Illinois

Iowa

Louisiana

Maryland

Michigan

Montana

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Mexico

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Dakota

Tennessee

Virginia

Washington

Washington, D.C.

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

With betting legal in those 27 states and the District of Columbia, no start-up professional sports league has ever had legal betting available in more states than the USFL.

