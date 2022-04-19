United States Football League
USFL odds Week 2: Opening lines for every game USFL odds Week 2: Opening lines for every game
United States Football League

USFL odds Week 2: Opening lines for every game

1 hour ago

With the opening week of the United States Football League season in the books, it's on to Week 2.

Now that you're armed with some USFL game history, how are you going to wager on this week's games?

For more USFL odds, check out the title odds for the eight teams for the inaugural season.

This week's matchups are intradivisional pairings with the four North Division squads playing the first two games of Week 2 and the four South Division teams wrapping up the weekend.

Here's everything you need to know about the league's odds for Week 2, including moneyline and total over/under for every game at FOX Bet.

UPCOMING GAMES

Michigan Panthers (0-1) vs. New Jersey Generals (0-1), 8 p.m. ET Friday, USA

Point spread: No line available
Moneyline: Generals -120 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Panthers -105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pittsburgh Maulers (0-1) vs. Philadelphia Stars (0-1), 12 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX

Point spread: No line available
Moneyline: Stars -278 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Maulers +205 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined

Birmingham Stallions (1-0) vs. Houston Gamblers (1-0), 7 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1

Point spread: No line available
Moneyline: Stallions -167 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); Gamblers +130 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring over/under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

New Orleans Breakers (1-0) vs. Tampa Bay Bandits (1-0), 3 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC/Peacock

Point spread: No line available
Moneyline: Bandits -154 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Breakers +120 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring over/under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

As of last week, with the addition of licensing in New York state, fans will be able to place legal wagers on USFL games in 27 states and Washington, D.C.:

Full list of legal USFL betting states

Arizona
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Illinois
Iowa
Louisiana
Maryland
Michigan
Montana
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Mexico
New Jersey
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Dakota
Tennessee
Virginia
Washington
Washington, D.C.
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming

With betting legal in those 27 states and the District of Columbia, no start-up professional sports league has ever had legal betting available in more states than the USFL.

Looking for even more USFL content? Head over to the USFL section on the FOX Sports app and website for all the latest news, and make sure to favorite the USFL and your favorite team — or teams! — while you're there.

Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
USFL odds: How the league's inaugural weekend impacted sportsbooks
United States Football League

USFL odds: How the league's inaugural weekend impacted sportsbooks

38 mins ago
USFL Week 1 Power Rankings: Tampa Bay Bandits open on top
United States Football League

USFL Week 1 Power Rankings: Tampa Bay Bandits open on top

5 hours ago
USFL Week 1 takeaways: Fun, competitive and passes the eye test
United States Football League

USFL Week 1 takeaways: Fun, competitive and passes the eye test

6 hours ago
Tampa Bay Bandits' defense stymies Pittsburgh Maulers
United States Football League

Tampa Bay Bandits' defense stymies Pittsburgh Maulers

18 hours ago
USFL odds Week 1: Results, closing lines for every game
United States Football League

USFL odds Week 1: Results, closing lines for every game

18 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB StandingsWWE Videos WWE VideosMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes