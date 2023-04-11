2023 USFL odds Week 1: Betting lines, spreads for every game
The USFL's second season is just days away, and now, football fans and bettors alike are in luck: USFL odds for Week 1 are officially live at FOX Bet.
Do you like the defending champions to start out the season strong, or is there another squad you have your eyes on?
Here's everything you need to know about the USFL games for Week 1 – from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (with all odds via FOX Bet).
All times ET
SATURDAY'S GAMES
Philadelphia Stars (7-5 in 2022) at Memphis Showboats (4-6 as Tampa Bay Bandits), 4:30 p.m., FOX and the FOX Sports app
Point spread: Stars -2.5 (Stars favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Showboats cover)
Moneyline: Stars -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Showboats +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total scoring over/under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined
New Jersey Generals (9-2) at Birmingham Stallions (11-1), 7:30 p.m., FOX and the FOX Sports app
Point spread: Stallions -5.5 (Stallions favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Generals cover)
Moneyline: Stallions -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Generals +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring over/under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined
SUNDAY'S GAMES
Michigan Panthers (2-8) vs. Houston Gamblers (3-7) at Memphis, noon, NBC
Point spread: Gamblers -1 (Gamblers favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Gamblers -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Panthers -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Total scoring over/under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined
Pittsburgh Maulers (1-9) vs. New Orleans Breakers (6-5) at Birmingham, 6:30 p.m., FS1 and the FOX Sports app
Point spread: Breakers -3.5 (Breakers favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Maulers cover)
Moneyline: Breakers -182 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); Maulers +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)
Total scoring over/under: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined
