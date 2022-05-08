United States Football League USFL odds Week 4: Bettors love (or hate) late score, bad beat for some 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

A touchdown and extra point in the final 10 seconds had United States Football League bettors high-fiving – or hanging their heads – as the New Orleans Breakers defeated the Houston Gamblers 23-16 on Sunday in Birmingham, Alabama.

Here's everything you need to know about how bettors were impacted in that game (with all odds at FOX Bet).

The final game of the weekend was a thriller as the Breakers beat the Gamblers 23-16 when Jonathan Adams caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Sloter with 10 seconds remaining.

Recently signed Taylor Bertolet's extra point helped Breakers (who gave 6.5 points) and over backers (38.5 points prior to kickoff) cash in. The final score turned out to be a bad beat for some bettors and a payout for others. What a sweat!

New Orleans Breakers 23, Houston Gamblers 16

Point spread: Breakers (-6.5) cover by winning by more than 6.5 points (7)

Moneyline: Breakers win as -250 favorites (bet $10 to win $14 total); Gamblers were +190 underdogs (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Total scoring over/under: Over 38.5 points scored by both teams combined (39)

Bertolet, who signed with the Breakers on Thursday, was huge.

The former Texas A&M kicker (he and Johnny Manziel became the first Aggies freshmen to surpass 100 points in a season in 2012) kicked three field goals, including a 50-yarder to open the scoring in the first quarter and a 45-yarder with two minutes to go to tie the game at 16.

Under bettors were in decent shape as New Orleans' defense swarmed Houston running back Mark Thompson, who led the USFL in rushing. The Breakers (3-1) held Thompson to 14 carries for 10 yards as the Gamblers (1-3) finished with 28 rushing yards.

New Orleans finished with a 506-155 edge in total yards, so Breakers bettors will say their last-minute win was justified. The breaks of the game, right?

With the addition of licensing in New York state in April, fans will be able to place legal wagers on USFL games in 27 states and Washington, D.C.:

Full list of legal USFL betting states

Arizona

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Illinois

Iowa

Louisiana

Maryland

Michigan

Montana

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Mexico

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Dakota

Tennessee

Virginia

Washington

Washington, D.C.

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

With betting legal in those 27 states and the District of Columbia, no start-up professional sports league has ever had legal betting available in more states than the USFL.

