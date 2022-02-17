United States Football League USFL New Orleans Breakers Uniform Reveal: First look at jerseys, helmets 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The New Orleans Breakers will be looking sharp when they take the field under head coach Larry Fedora later this spring.

The Breakers, who will make their debut when the USFL begins its inaugural season in April, revealed their new-look uniforms, jerseys and helmets on Thursday.

Here's a closer look at the home and away uniforms:

And a detailed view of the helmets:

The Breakers are one of eight teams in the new league, which will play all of its games in Birmingham, Alabama this season. The league begins play on April 16, with the teams split into two divisions, North and South. Each team will play a 10-game schedule, with teams in the same division playing each other twice and teams in the other division once.

The top two teams in each division will play against each other in the semifinals followed a week later by the championship game.

Related: Everything you need to know about the USFL

The Breakers will be coached by Fedora, who comes to the USFL with 32 years of experience as a college coach and 11 years as a head coach. He won 79 games as a head coach, including 45 at North Carolina (2012-18). After serving as an analyst at Texas in 2019, Fedora spent the last two seasons (2020-21) as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Baylor.

The Maulers are just one of the eight teams to reveal their uniforms and helmets on Thursday, one every hour for eight hours. For a roundup of all the uniforms, click here, and watch this video of all eight teams to get a glimpse of the uniforms in action.

And to get your official New Orleans Breakers merchandise, head over to Shop USFL!

Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.