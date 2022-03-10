United States Football League USFL Draft: New Orleans Breakers' pick-by-pick supplemental draft results 5 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 USFL Draft returned, with 10 rounds of the supplemental draft kicking off at on Thursday night!

The New Orleans Breakers picked first in the first round of the supplemental draft. Unlike the first two rounds of the USFL Draft last month, Thursday's supplemental draft did not feature position-by-position rounds. Instead, teams selected any player from the available player pool. There was also no "passing" for a compensatory pick in a later round in the supplemental draft.

Along with the supplemental draft, here is the pick-by-pick draft order for the Breakers. (And for the results from the first two rounds of the USFL Draft for the Breakers, click here.)

Round 1 (tight end), Pick 1: Justin Johnson, Mississippi State

Round 2 (cornerback), Pick 8: Keith Washington II, West Virginia

Round 3 (running back), Pick 5: Tyrone Logan Jr., North Carolina

Round 4 (defensive end), Pick 4: Shareef Miller, Penn State

Round 5 (safety), Pick 6: Aashari Croswell, Arizona State

Round 6 (tight end/full back), Pick 3: EJ Bibbs, Iowa State

Round 7 (long snapper), Pick 2: Turner Bernard, San Diego State

Round 8 (safety), Pick 7: Jarey Elder, West Chester

Round 9 (punter/kicker), Pick 5: Matt White, Monmouth

Round 10 (offensive lineman), Pick 4: Toree Boyd, Howard

