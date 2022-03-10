United States Football League USFL Draft: New Jersey Generals' supplemental draft results 8 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 USFL Draft made its return, with 10 rounds of the supplemental draft on Thursday night!

The New Jersey Generals picked fifth in the first round of the supplemental draft. Unlike the first two rounds of the USFL Draft last month, Thursday's supplemental draft did not feature position-by-position rounds. Instead, teams selected any player from the available player pool. There also was no "passing" for a compensatory pick in a later round in the supplemental draft.

Along with the supplemental draft, here is the pick-by-pick draft order for the Generals. (And for the results from the first two rounds of the USFL Draft for the Generals, click here.)

Round 1 (defensive end), Pick 5: Tyshun Render, Middle Tennessee

Round 2 (cornerback), Pick 4: Christian Tutt, Auburn

Round 3 (strong safety/linebacker), Pick 3: Mike Bell, Fresno State

Round 4 (safety), Pick 6: Paris Ford, Pittsburgh

Round 5 (punter), Pick 2: Brock Miller, Southern Utah

Round 6 (running back), Pick 7: Darius Victor, Towson

Round 7 (offensive lineman), Pick 8: Robert Myers, Tennessee State

Round 8 (tight end), Pick 1: Jacob Williams, Western Kentucky

Round 9 (offensive lineman), Pick 4: Brandon Haskin, Tennessee State

Round 10 (wide receiver), Pick 5: Alonzo Moore, Nebraska

