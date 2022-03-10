USFL Draft: New Jersey Generals' supplemental draft results
The 2022 USFL Draft made its return, with 10 rounds of the supplemental draft on Thursday night!
The New Jersey Generals picked fifth in the first round of the supplemental draft. Unlike the first two rounds of the USFL Draft last month, Thursday's supplemental draft did not feature position-by-position rounds. Instead, teams selected any player from the available player pool. There also was no "passing" for a compensatory pick in a later round in the supplemental draft.
Along with the supplemental draft, here is the pick-by-pick draft order for the Generals. (And for the results from the first two rounds of the USFL Draft for the Generals, click here.)
Round 1 (defensive end), Pick 5: Tyshun Render, Middle Tennessee
Round 2 (cornerback), Pick 4: Christian Tutt, Auburn
Round 3 (strong safety/linebacker), Pick 3: Mike Bell, Fresno State
Round 4 (safety), Pick 6: Paris Ford, Pittsburgh
Round 5 (punter), Pick 2: Brock Miller, Southern Utah
Round 6 (running back), Pick 7: Darius Victor, Towson
Round 7 (offensive lineman), Pick 8: Robert Myers, Tennessee State
Round 8 (tight end), Pick 1: Jacob Williams, Western Kentucky
Round 9 (offensive lineman), Pick 4: Brandon Haskin, Tennessee State
Round 10 (wide receiver), Pick 5: Alonzo Moore, Nebraska
