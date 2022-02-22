Philadelphia Stars USFL Draft 2022: Philadelphia Stars' round-by-round picks 15 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The inaugural 2022 USFL Draft is officially underway!

The Philadelphia Stars, coached by Bart Andrus, entered Tuesday’s draft with the third pick in the first round, in which every team will select its starting quarterback for the inaugural USFL season. After those first eight picks, the draft moves on to the other positions on both sides of the ball, from defensive end/edge rusher to cornerbacks and more. The draft order changes for each round based on a modified "snake" system.

Here is every pick from the Philadelphia Stars so far on Day 1 of the inaugural 2022 USFL Draft.

Round 1 (quarterbacks), Pick 3: Bryan Scott, Occidental College

Tabbed as the "Aaron Rodgers of Division III," Scott passed for 9,073 yards and 77 touchdowns in just 33 games at Occidental College. While throwing at USC’s Pro Day in 2017, the 6-1, 215-pound Scott shocked scouts with a sparkling 62-for-64 performance (including one drop), earning a spot with the CFL's BC Lions.



Scott, 26, has had subsequent opportunities with the Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts in between cameos with the Edmonton Eskimos of the CFL and the New Jersey Generals of the Spring League, prior to being drafted Tuesday in the first round by Philadelphia.

Round 2 (defensive ends/edge rushers), Pick 6: Freedom Akinmoladun, Nebraska

A 2015 Big Ten All-Freshman Team selection, Freedom Akinmoladun has played in the NFL for the Bengals (2019-20) and Jets (2021). He switched from TE to DE during his redshirt freshman year at Nebraska in 2014.

Round 3 (defensive ends/edge rushers), Pick 3: Gus Cumberlander, Oregon

Round 4 (defensive ends/edge rushers), Pick 6: Carroll Phillips, Illinois

Round 5 (offensive tackles), Pick 7: Blake Alan Camper, South Carolina

Blake Alan Camper played in 40 games in four seasons at South Carolina from 2015 to ’18. He was signed by the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

Round 6 (offensive tackles), Pick 2: Michael Rodriguez III, Louisiana Tech

Round 7 (offensive tackles), Pick 7: Jacob Paul Burton, Baylor

