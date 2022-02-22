Houston Gamblers
USFL Draft 2022: Houston Gamblers take QB Clayton Thorson

2 hours ago

With the fifth pick of the 2022 USFL Draft on Tuesday, the Houston Gamblers selected quarterback Clayton Thorson from Northwestern

In the inaugural draft's unique format, each round is dedicated solely to one position group, and the first round featured only quarterbacks. The Gamblers selected Thorson from the available passers.

Here's a look at Scott's background and a detailed scouting report from FOX Sports Draft Analyst Rob Rang:

Background: The Gamblers might have won big with Thorson, perhaps the most prototypical quarterback selected Tuesday. 

Prior to earning a fifth-round selection by the then-defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles back in 2019, Thorson threw for 10,731 yards and 61 touchdowns with 27 more scores on the ground over his four seasons for a Northwestern squad that finished 36-17 during his time as a starter in the highly competitive Big Ten.

Thorson, 26, also spent with time with the Cowboys and Giants before being selected by the Gamblers at No. 5 on Tuesday. 

Scouting Report: Possesses prototypical size (6-4 and 200), including broad shoulders and a well put-together frame. Left Northwestern having started a Big Ten record 53 games over his career, and you see that experience in his ability to decipher defenses and the way he protects the ball in the pocket, carrying it high and with both hands on it until he is ready to throw. 

Has a slightly elongated wind-up delivery, but it is over-the-top, making the tall quarterback play even bigger and minimizing the opportunities for defenders to tip it at the line of scrimmage. As his gaudy rushing numbers suggest, Thorson is a good athlete, showing some wiggle and smooth acceleration for the position, especially given his size. 

Spins the ball nicely, throwing a catchable ball.  Possesses the combination of velocity, touch and accuracy to handle all types of throws, including off of play-action and on rollouts. Showed toughness, resiliency and a quick recovery in bouncing back from a torn ACL in the Music City Bowl to cap the 2017 season, returning to start all 14 games in 2018, leaving as Northwestern's all-time passing leader. 

