NFL signings from USFL tracker: 51 players and counting

The inaugural season of the USFL provided football fans with plenty of thrilling moments. It also provided a wealth of talent for the NFL.

In fact, 51 players so far have joined NFL teams for training camp and preseason action.

Some of them have already managed to make a huge impact, perhaps none more prominently than USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin, who sparked his Dallas Cowboys to a preseason victory over the Los Angeles Chargers by returning both a kickoff and a punt for touchdowns.

Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin burns Chargers Shannon Sharpe explains why Turpin might be the Cowboys' "best returner since Prime Time."

The fact that that NFL has been able to mine the USFL so ably for talent does not surprise John Peterson, director of player personnel for the USFL. And he expects more to follow.

"It's provided an opportunity for these players," Peterson said of the USFL. "The NFL has been able to watch film from our games each week and see who they want to evaluate further. They really had a chance to get a good evaluation of each player, either on tape or in person."

Here's the list of USFL players who have signed so far with NFL teams, listed from most recent:

AUG. 14, 2022

— Devin Hafford, S, Pittsburgh Maulers: Signed by Patriots.

— Ramiz Ahmed, K, Pittsburgh Maulers: Signed by Packers.

AUG. 13, 2022

— B.J. Emmons, RB, Tampa Bay Bandits: Signed by Texans.

AUG. 11, 2022

— KJ Costello, QB, Philadelphia Stars: Signed by Saints.

— Brian Allen, CB, Birmingham Stallions: Signed by Saints.

— DeAndre Torrey, RB, Michigan Panthers: Signed by Eagles.

— Stevie Scott, RB, Michigan Panthers: Signed by Broncos.

AUG. 10, 2022

— Dexter Williams, RB, Philadelphia Stars: Signed by Packers.

— Micah Abernathy, S, Houston Gamblers: Signed by Packers.

— Jameson Houston, CB, Michigan Panthers: Signed by Seahawks.

Micah Abernathy connects with family history Houston Gamblers' Micah Abernathy opens up on the close relationship he has with his mother and connecting with his family history.

AUG. 9, 2022

— T.J. Carter, DL, Michigan Panthers: Signed by Saints.

— Cameron Hunt, OL, Birmingham Stallions: Signed by Chargers.

AUG. 7, 2022

— Matt Colburn, RB, Philadelphia Stars: Signed by Jaguars.

— Devin Gray, WR, Philadelphia Stars: Signed by Chiefs.

— Quenton Meeks, CB, Tampa Bay Bandits: Signed by Saints.

AUG. 6, 2022

— Chris Odom, DE, Houston Gamblers: Signed by Browns.

— DeMarquis Gates, LB, Birmingham Stallions: Signed by Bears.

Chris Odom's season highlights Check out the 2022 highlights of Houston Gamblers' defensive end Chris Odom, the USFL's Defensive Player of the Year.

AUG. 4, 2022

— Tae Hayes, CB, Birmingham Stallions: Signed by Panthers.

— Darrius Shepherd, WR, New Jersey Generals: Signed by Broncos.

— De'Vante Bausby, CB, New Jersey Generals: Signed by Commanders.

AUG. 3, 2022

— Terrell Bonds, DB, Pittsburgh Maulers: Signed by Titans.

— Maurice Alexander Jr., WR, Philadelphia Stars: Signed by Lions.

AUG. 1, 2022

— Derrick Dillon, WR, Tampa Bay Bandits: Signed by Browns.

— Sage Surratt, TE, Birmingham Stallions: Signed by Chargers.

JULY 30, 2022

— Alex Akingbulu, OT, Philadelphia Stars: Signed by Commanders.

JULY 29, 2022

— Tomasi Laulile, DL, Houston Gamblers: Signed by 49ers.

— Shakur Brown, DB, Pittsburgh Maulers: Signed by Titans.

— Bug Howard, TE, Philadelphia Stars: Signed by Buccaneers.

JULY 28, 2022

— Darrin Paulo, OT, Tampa Bay Bandits: Signed by Lions.

— Ishmael Hyman, WR, Michigan Panthers: Signed by Packers.

— KaVontae Turpin, WR, New Jersey Generals: Signed by Cowboys.

JULY 27, 2022

— Garrett McGhin, OT, New Jersey Generals: Signed by Giants.

— Tino Ellis, CB, Michigan Panthers: Signed by Dolphins.

— Lance Lenoir, WR, Michigan Panthers: Signed by Eagles.

— Bailey Gaither, WR, Pittsburgh Maulers: Signed by Ravens.

Bailey Gaither reels in eight catches for 108 yards Bailey Gaither was the hero in the Pittsburgh Maulers' first win of the season, with eight catches for 108 yards and two TDs.

July 26, 2022

— Osirus Mitchell, WR, Birmingham Stallions: Signed by Packers.

— Rashard Davis, WR, Tampa Bay Bandits: Signed by Jets.

— Domenique Davis, DT, Houston Gamblers: Signed by Bengals.

— Tegray Scales, LB, Houston Gamblers: Signed by Bengals.

July 24, 2022

— Kyle Sloter, QB, New Orleans Breakers: Signed by Jaguars.

July 23, 2022

— Luis Perez, QB, New Jersey Generals: Signed by Rams.

Luis Perez: Learning how to play QB via Youtube RJ Young sits down with New Jersey Generals QB Luis Perez, who discusses his unconventional journey to playing college football and ultimately the USFL.

July 22, 2022

— Carlo Kemp, LB, Pittsburgh Maulers: Signed by Chargers.

— Victor Bolden, WR, Birmingham Stallions: Signed by Cardinals.

July 21, 2022

— Sal Cannella, TE, New Orleans Breakers: Signed by Packers.

July 20, 2022

— Ike Brown, CB, New Orleans Breakers: Signed by Raiders.

Ike Brown picks off Vad Lee and takes it back for a TD New Orleans Breakers cornerback Ike Brown intercepts Pittsburgh Maulers quarterback Vad Lee and takes it back for a 97-yard pick-six.

July 19, 2022

— Isaiah Zuber, WR, Houston Gamblers: Signed by Raiders.

— Jeremiah Pharms Jr., DL, Pittsburgh Maulers: Signed by Patriots.

— Doug Costin, DT, Birmingham Stallions: Signed by Steelers.

July 15, 2022

— DeJuan Neal, CB, New Jersey Generals: Signed by Commanders.

— Channing Stribling, CB, Philadelphia Stars: Signed by Commanders.

July 8, 2022

— Christian Sam, LB, New Orleans Breakers: Signed by Cowboys.

