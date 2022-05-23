USFL odds Week 7: How to bet, early lines

United States Football League
The rest of the league is still chasing the Birmingham Stallions as we head into Week 7 of the inaugural USFL season.

The Stallions remain undefeated after six games as they prepare to face the 1-5 Pittsburgh Maulers on Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama.

Here's everything you need to know about the league's odds for Week 7 — from the point spreads, moneylines and total over/unders via FOX Bet.

For more USFL odds, check out the title odds for the eight teams for the inaugural season.

UPCOMING GAMES

New Jersey Generals (5-1) vs. Tampa Bay Bandits (3-3), 12 p.m. ET Saturday, USA

Point spread: No line available
Moneyline: Generals -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Bandits +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

New Orleans Breakers (4-2) vs. Michigan Panthers (1-5), 9 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1

Point spread: No line available
Moneyline: Breakers -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Panthers +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Birmingham Stallions (6-0) vs. Pittsburgh Maulers (1-5), 2 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX

Point spread: No line available
Moneyline: Stallions -909 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.10 total); Maulers +500 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Philadelphia Stars (3-3) vs. Houston Gamblers (1-5), 6 p.m. ET Sunday, Peacock

Point spread: No line available
Moneyline: Stars -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Gamblers +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

With the addition of licensing in New York state in April, fans will be able to place legal wagers on USFL games in 27 states and Washington, D.C.:

Full list of legal USFL betting states

Arizona
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Illinois
Iowa
Louisiana
Maryland
Michigan
Montana
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Mexico
New Jersey
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Dakota
Tennessee
Virginia
Washington
Washington, D.C.
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming

With betting legal in those 27 states and the District of Columbia, no start-up professional sports league has ever had legal betting available in more states than the USFL.

