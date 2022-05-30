United States Football League USFL odds Week 8: How to bet, lines 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The New Orleans Breakers have a great opportunity to make up ground on the undefeated Birmingham Stallions during Week 8 of the inaugural USFL season.

The 5-2 Breakers will play the 7-0 Stallions at 3 p.m. ET Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama. The game will be broadcast by FOX.

Here's everything you need to know about the league's odds for Week 8 — from the point spreads, moneylines and total over/unders via FOX Bet.

Here's a look at the Week 8 matchups in the USFL:

UPCOMING GAMES

Pittsburgh Maulers (1-6) vs. New Jersey Generals (6-1), 8 p.m. ET Friday, USA

Point spread: Generals -8.5 (Generals favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Maulers cover)

Moneyline: Generals -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Maulers +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

New Orleans Breakers (5-2) vs. Birmingham Stallions (7-0), 3 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX

Point spread: Stallions -3.5 (Stallions favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Breakers cover)

Moneyline: Stallions -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Breakers +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Michigan Panthers (1-6) vs. Philadelphia Stars (4-3), 12 p.m.ET Sunday, FOX

Point spread: Stars -6 (Stars favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Stars -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Panthers +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Houston Gamblers (1-6) vs. Tampa Bay Bandits (3-4), 4 p.m. ET Sunday, Peacock

Point spread: Bandits -5.5 (Bandits favored to win by more than X.X points, otherwise Gamblers cover)

Moneyline: Bandits -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Gamblers +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

With the addition of licensing in New York state in April, fans will be able to place legal wagers on USFL games in 27 states and Washington, D.C.:

Full list of legal USFL betting states

Arizona

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Illinois

Iowa

Louisiana

Maryland

Michigan

Montana

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Mexico

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Dakota

Tennessee

Virginia

Washington

Washington, D.C.

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

With betting legal in those 27 states and the District of Columbia, no start-up professional sports league has ever had legal betting available in more states than the USFL.

