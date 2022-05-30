USFL odds Week 8: How to bet, lines
The New Orleans Breakers have a great opportunity to make up ground on the undefeated Birmingham Stallions during Week 8 of the inaugural USFL season.
The 5-2 Breakers will play the 7-0 Stallions at 3 p.m. ET Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama. The game will be broadcast by FOX.
Here's everything you need to know about the league's odds for Week 8 — from the point spreads, moneylines and total over/unders via FOX Bet.
Here's a look at the Week 8 matchups in the USFL:
UPCOMING GAMES
Pittsburgh Maulers (1-6) vs. New Jersey Generals (6-1), 8 p.m. ET Friday, USA
Point spread: Generals -8.5 (Generals favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Maulers cover)
Moneyline: Generals -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Maulers +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined
New Orleans Breakers (5-2) vs. Birmingham Stallions (7-0), 3 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX
Point spread: Stallions -3.5 (Stallions favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Breakers cover)
Moneyline: Stallions -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Breakers +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined
Michigan Panthers (1-6) vs. Philadelphia Stars (4-3), 12 p.m.ET Sunday, FOX
Point spread: Stars -6 (Stars favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Stars -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Panthers +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)
Total scoring over/under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined
Houston Gamblers (1-6) vs. Tampa Bay Bandits (3-4), 4 p.m. ET Sunday, Peacock
Point spread: Bandits -5.5 (Bandits favored to win by more than X.X points, otherwise Gamblers cover)
Moneyline: Bandits -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Gamblers +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)
Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined
With the addition of licensing in New York state in April, fans will be able to place legal wagers on USFL games in 27 states and Washington, D.C.:
Full list of legal USFL betting states
Arizona
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Illinois
Iowa
Louisiana
Maryland
Michigan
Montana
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Mexico
New Jersey
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Dakota
Tennessee
Virginia
Washington
Washington, D.C.
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming
With betting legal in those 27 states and the District of Columbia, no start-up professional sports league has ever had legal betting available in more states than the USFL.
