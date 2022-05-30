USFL odds Week 8: How to bet, lines

United States Football League
The New Orleans Breakers have a great opportunity to make up ground on the undefeated Birmingham Stallions during Week 8 of the inaugural USFL season.

The 5-2 Breakers will play the 7-0 Stallions at 3 p.m. ET Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama. The game will be broadcast by FOX.

Here's everything you need to know about the league's odds for Week 8 — from the point spreads, moneylines and total over/unders via FOX Bet.

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe break down their top USFL plays of Week 7, including Tampa Bay Bandits lineman Corbin Kaufusi's big open-field fourth down catch, New Orleans Breakers QB Kyle Sloter's game-winning OT touchdown run and Birmingham Stallions Bobby Holly's fake punt TD.

Here's a look at the Week 8 matchups in the USFL:

UPCOMING GAMES

Pittsburgh Maulers (1-6) vs. New Jersey Generals (6-1), 8 p.m. ET Friday, USA

Point spread: Generals -8.5 (Generals favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Maulers cover)
Moneyline: Generals -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Maulers +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

New Orleans Breakers (5-2) vs. Birmingham Stallions (7-0), 3 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX

Point spread: Stallions -3.5 (Stallions favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Breakers cover)
Moneyline: Stallions -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Breakers +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Michigan Panthers (1-6) vs.  Philadelphia Stars (4-3), 12 p.m.ET Sunday, FOX

Point spread: Stars -6 (Stars favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Stars -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Panthers +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)
Total scoring over/under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Houston Gamblers (1-6) vs. Tampa Bay Bandits (3-4), 4 p.m. ET Sunday, Peacock

Point spread: Bandits -5.5 (Bandits favored to win by more than X.X points, otherwise Gamblers cover)
Moneyline: Bandits -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Gamblers +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)
Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

With the addition of licensing in New York state in April, fans will be able to place legal wagers on USFL games in 27 states and Washington, D.C.:

Full list of legal USFL betting states

Arizona
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Illinois
Iowa
Louisiana
Maryland
Michigan
Montana
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Mexico
New Jersey
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Dakota
Tennessee
Virginia
Washington
Washington, D.C.
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming

With betting legal in those 27 states and the District of Columbia, no start-up professional sports league has ever had legal betting available in more states than the USFL.

Looking for even more USFL content? Head over to the USFL section on the FOX Sports app and website for all the latest news, and make sure to favorite the USFL and your favorite team — or teams! — while you're there.

