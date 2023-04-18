United States Football League Michigan Panthers name WWE superstar 'Big E' as emcee for home games Updated Apr. 18, 2023 9:16 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

DETROIT — As the Michigan Panthers approach their first home game on April 30, the team announced Tuesday that WWE Superstar Ettore "Big E" Ewan will serve as the Panthers’ official emcee at all home games this season.

As emcee, Big E will add fun and excitement to the USFL’s unique fan-first, family-friendly atmosphere.

In total, Big E emcee five Panthers home games this season. Besides the April 30 opener, fans can catch him on May 6 against the Memphis Showboats, May 13 against the Pittsburgh Maulers, May 20 against the Birmingham Stallions and June 18 against the Philadelphia Stars. The final home game on June 18 is also WWE Superstars Night, which will celebrate the WWE and its fans.

"I am excited to join forces with the USFL and the Panthers as the team returns to Michigan," said Big E. "Detroit has some of the best fans in the world and I look forward to connecting with them at Ford Field, the host of SummerSlam this August."

Big E will bring fun to Ford Field with pre- and post-game fan interactions, in-game interviews with fans in the stands, on-field recognitions and touchdown celebrations. Fans can also get involved with WWE Big E Fan Cam Moments by tweeting photos at the game for a chance to be featured on the video boards and on social.

"Big E has built his WWE reputation on his outstanding talent and his fabulous personality. Big E will be on screen frequently, where his positive, engaging and outgoing charisma will shine through for fans in the stands and at home." said Nancy McDonald, Vice President of Marketing at the USFL. "We couldn’t think of a better emcee for the Panther’s exciting return to Detroit."

For the first time in 40 years, the USFL heads to the Motor City to play at Detroit’s iconic Ford Field. Individual game tickets start at just $10 with huge savings for season and group tickets, making the USFL the best value in professional sports. Theme Nights, such as WWE Superstars Night, give fans an additional layer of excitement. Tickets and the schedule for all games are available by visiting theusfl.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

SummerSlam, one of WWE’s biggest events of the year, will take place at Ford Field on Saturday, August 5. It will mark the first time in 30 years that WWE will host its historic summer event in Detroit. Tickets for SummerSlam are available now.

More on the USFL from FOX Sports:

share