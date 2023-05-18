United States Football League 2023 USFL Week 6 predictions, expert picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Published May. 18, 2023 1:25 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

I can't believe we're already past the midway mark of the USFL season. If you have been following this space, you know it's been a fun and profitable ride for us from a betting perspective.

Last week we went 2-2 but could've easily gone green if Philadelphia Stars kicker Luis Aguilar didn't make eight field goals, including the 55-yard game-winner.

Overall, we're still up on the year, with the season tally moving to 12-9-1 over the first five weeks.

I love giving you all my best USFL bets every week, so if you want to throw a few bucks down on the games, I have you covered.

Let's dive into the Week 6 action, which you can catch at FOX Sports and the FOX Sports App .

All times ET

Pittsburgh Maulers (2-3) at Memphis Showboats (2-3), 12:30 p.m. Saturday, USA

There’s no denying the improvement of the Maulers since the start of the year. Quarterback Troy Williams has made the Pittsburgh offense into a competent unit and is a threat with his arm and legs.

However, the team on the other side of the field is a confident bunch right now. The Showboats are on the heels of two straight wins where their defense starred after allowing 72 points in the previous three games.

Look for both Williams and Memphis QB Cole Kelley to make some big plays, but I’ll be taking the points here in the matchup of 2-3 teams.

PICK: Showboats (+2.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 2.5 points (or win outright)

Birmingham Stallions (3-2) at Michigan Panthers (2-3), 4 p.m. Saturday, FOX and FOX Sports App

There haven’t been more than 42 points scored in any game this year involving Michigan, and the Panthers' struggling offense is a big reason why. In the last three games, Michigan has scored just seven, 10 and 13 points. Now the Panthers face a struggling Birmingham squad that's dropped two out of three after two convincing wins to start the season.

I feel better about Birmingham controlling the ball with Alex McGough and the Stallions' defense keeping the low-scoring Michigan offense in check, so I’ll go under the 44.5 combined points.

PICK: Under 44.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

New Orleans Breakers (4-1) vs. Philadelphia Stars (2-3) at Detroit, noon Sunday, FS1 and FOX Sports App

As mentioned above, the Stars miraculously won a game last week in which they kicked eight field goals but outgained by 189 yards. Philadelphia averaged just 2.9 yards per play, but New Jersey was happy to turn the ball over four times, and that was too much to overcome, despite a great effort by the defense.

This is probably the wrong time to catch the Breakers, as New Orleans is coming off its first loss of the year in a game its offense struggled with turnovers. But I expect QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson and the offense to get right here.

PICK: Breakers (-7 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 7 points

New Jersey Generals (2-3) vs. Houston Gamblers (3-2) at Memphis, 4 p.m. Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports App

This number has climbed, and I’d rather not chase a move here. Instead, I’ll go under 45.5.

I trust the Generals' defense, and last week Houston was held in check much of the game by Birmingham, with 20 of its 27 points coming in the fourth quarter.

After two straight losses by a field goal, I see the Generals, especially their defense, to be dialed in against a Houston team that has won three straight.

I expect this one to be a low-scoring game, so I'll take the Under.

PICK: Under 45.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, soccer, golf, tennis, MLB, NHL and horse racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

