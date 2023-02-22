United States Football League 2023 USFL odds: Title lines for every team; Birmingham opens as co-favorite 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Birmingham Stallions were the best team in the USFL's inaugural season, claiming the USFL Championship in July.

Will quarterback J'Mar Smith and Birmingham run the table again? Or will one of the seven other teams take the throne from the Stallions?

We'll soon see Year 2 of the USFL unfold as the regular season begins April 15. One of the marquee games of Week 1 will be the Stallions playing host to the New Jersey Generals in a showdown of teams that won division titles last year.

Now that the College Draft is complete, let's take a look at every team's title odds (via FOX Bet).

Birmingham Stallions: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

New Jersey Generals: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

New Orleans Breakers: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Philadelphia Stars: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Tampa Bay Bandits: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Houston Gamblers: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Michigan Panthers: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Pittsburgh Maulers: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)



* Odds as of 2/22/2023

FOX Bet senior trading operations manager Dylan Brossman said the Stallions and Generals posting the best regular-season records wasn't a fluke. Both teams are heavy favorites to reach the title game after each squad fortified their rosters in Tuesday's USFL College Draft.

"The Stallions and Generals remain co-favorites," Brossman said. "The Generals added the dynamic QB Adrian Martinez from Kansas State with their first pick; the Stallions got their guy Malik Cunningham from Louisville in the third round after solidifying their O-line with two tackles with their first two picks (UAB's Kadeem Telfort and Grand Valley State's Quinton Barrow).

"Both teams will put up lots of points this season and deserve to remain preseason favorites."

Games this season will be played in four cities after playing last regular season exclusively in Birmingham.

The New Orleans Breakers and the Stallions will play home games in Birmingham. The Memphis Showboats and Houston Gamblers will play in Memphis, Tenn.

The Michigan Panthers and Philadelphia Stars will play home games in Detroit. Canton, Ohio, will be the site of home games for the New Jersey Generals and Pittsburgh Maulers.

The USFL will play the three postseason games in Canton. The two playoff games will be played on June 24, with the USFL Championship Game set for July 3.

The league welcomes four new head coaches.

New Panthers coach Mike Nolan was head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2005-08.

Curtis Johnson, who was the head coach at Tulane from 2012-15, takes over the Gamblers.

Chicago Bears passing game coordinator John DeFilippo is the new coach for the Breakers.

The Maulers will be coached by Ray Horton, who was a defensive coordinator for three NFL teams (Cardinals, Browns, Titans).

