United States Football League 2023 USFL Championship Game odds: Maulers-Stallions betting lines, spreads Updated Jun. 27, 2023 11:50 a.m. ET

Will the Birmingham Stallions continue their dominance in the United States Football League?

Or will the Pittsburgh Maulers capture one of the most surprising league championships in recent pro sports history?

Alex McGough and the Stallions (9-2) will take on Troy Williams and the Maulers (5-6) in the second USFL Championship Game on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

The game will be a classic showdown between an unstoppable force and an immovable object.

The Stallions led the league in yards per game (332.6) and points (281) during the regular season.

The Maulers finished the regular season as the top team in takeaways (20) and turnover plus/minus (+8) and finished second in points allowed per game (17.2)

Birmingham enters on a six-game winning streak.

Pittsburgh has won three in a row.

Despite Birmingham's pedigree, it is no sure thing that the Stallions will win in a rout, as the teams battled it out during the regular season. Deon Cain's 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter keyed Birmingham's 24-20 win over the Maulers in Week 4 on May 7.

Let's take a look at the USFL Championship Game from a gambling perspective.

Here's everything you need to know about the Maulers-Stallions showdown — the point spread, moneyline and Over/Under with odds from FOX Bet.

Alex McGough leads Stallions back into title game VIDEO IS NO LONGER AVAILABLE Alex McGough connects with Davion Davis, who takes it 36 yards for a touchdown.

USFL Championship Game

Pittsburgh Maulers (5-6) vs. Birmingham Stallions (9-2) at Canton, Ohio, 8 p.m. ET Saturday, NBC/Peacock

Point spread: Stallions -7 (Stallions favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Maulers cover)

Moneyline: Stallions -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Maulers +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

