United States Football League
2023 USFL Championship Game odds: Maulers-Stallions betting lines, spreads
United States Football League

2023 USFL Championship Game odds: Maulers-Stallions betting lines, spreads

Updated Jun. 27, 2023 11:50 a.m. ET

Will the Birmingham Stallions continue their dominance in the United States Football League?

Or will the Pittsburgh Maulers capture one of the most surprising league championships in recent pro sports history?

Alex McGough and the Stallions (9-2) will take on Troy Williams and the Maulers (5-6) in the second USFL Championship Game on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

The game will be a classic showdown between an unstoppable force and an immovable object.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Stallions led the league in yards per game (332.6) and points (281) during the regular season.

The Maulers finished the regular season as the top team in takeaways (20) and turnover plus/minus (+8) and finished second in points allowed per game (17.2)

Birmingham enters on a six-game winning streak.

Pittsburgh has won three in a row.

Despite Birmingham's pedigree, it is no sure thing that the Stallions will win in a rout, as the teams battled it out during the regular season. Deon Cain's 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter keyed Birmingham's 24-20 win over the Maulers in Week 4 on May 7.

Let's take a look at the USFL Championship Game from a gambling perspective. 

Here's everything you need to know about the Maulers-Stallions showdown — the point spread, moneyline and Over/Under with odds from FOX Bet.

Alex McGough leads Stallions back into title game

VIDEO IS NO LONGER AVAILABLE
Alex McGough leads Stallions back into title game
Alex McGough connects with Davion Davis, who takes it 36 yards for a touchdown.

USFL Championship Game

Pittsburgh Maulers (5-6) vs. Birmingham Stallions (9-2) at Canton, Ohio, 8 p.m. ET Saturday, NBC/Peacock
Point spread: Stallions -7 (Stallions favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Maulers cover)
Moneyline: Stallions -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Maulers +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

So who are you backing for the USFL Championship Game? Head over to FOX Bet for your USFL and other sports betting wagers.

Looking for even more USFL content? Head over to the USFL section on the FOX Sports app and website for all the latest news, and make sure to favorite the USFL and your favorite team — or teams! — while you're there.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

share
Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 USFL title odds: Surprising Maulers vs. defending champ Stallions

2023 USFL title odds: Surprising Maulers vs. defending champ Stallions

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes