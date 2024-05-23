United Football League UFL unveils championship trophy for inaugural season Updated May. 23, 2024 11:05 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The UFL has unveiled images of the newly created UFL Championship trophy, which will be presented to the winner of the inaugural UFL Championship.

Crafted by the designers at Society Awards in Charlotte, N.C., the UFL Championship Trophy is made of solid aluminum and stands 21 inches tall with a diameter of 14.2 inches. It is mounted on an 8.65-inch base.

The collaboration between the UFL and Society Awards underscores a commitment to craftsmanship and quality and embodies the spirit of victory and excellence. The trophy's design represents the fusion of tradition and innovation, and is intended to not only honor the champions but also elevate the prestige of the league.

"The UFL Championship Trophy symbolizes the culmination of dedication, perseverance, and teamwork that is the foundation of the UFL," UFL President and CEO Russ Brandon said in a statement. "This magnificent trophy represents not only the hard work and sacrifices made throughout the season but also the spirit of the game itself. It will serve as a beacon of inspiration for our players, reflecting their passion for football and their relentless pursuit to prove to themselves and the world that they can be champions. The trophy stands as a testament to the commitment, unity, and resilience that define our league, motivating every player to strive for greatness and achieve their dreams."

The 2024 UFL season will conclude with the Championship game on June 16 at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.

Tickets to the 2024 UFL Championship went on sale to the public on Thursday at theufl.com.

The game will be broadcast on FOX and the FOX Sports App beginning at 5 p.m. ET.

