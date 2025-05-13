United Football League UFL 2025: Every touchdown from Week 7 Published May. 13, 2025 7:32 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 7 of the 2025 UFL season featured four highly competitive games, with some of them coming down to the final seconds of action. We saw everything from a walk-off win to a double-digit comeback.

Those four matchups combined for 22 touchdowns over the weekend, including one as time expired in the most exciting ending of the season. Now let's take a look at every touchdown scored in Week 7.

Both teams punted on their first possession, but then the DC Defenders struck on their next drive, with Deon Jackson capping off a 10-play drive with a 3-yard rushing touchdown. The San Antonio Brahmas answered with a 10-play touchdown drive of their own, as quarterback Kevin Hogan found wide receiver Alize Mack for a 7-yard score.

San Antonio got two field goals on the board later in the second quarter but then helped DC send the game into halftime tied at 12 apiece after Hogan fumbled. Linebacker Anthony Hines III then picked up the ball and ran it back 51 yards for a touchdown as time expired in the first half.

The Brahmas got back on track to open the second half, stringing together an 11-play drive that ended with a 2-yard touchdown catch by tight end Steven Stilianos. Late in the third quarter, Defenders quarterback Jordan Ta'amu targeted wide receiver Cornell Powell for a 29-yard touchdown. Ta'amu then hit wide receiver Braylon Sanders for a 76-yard score, putting DC up 25-18 with 10:17 remaining in the game. But just two plays later, San Antonio's Jashaun Corbin rushed for a 57-yard touchdown. DC responded with a 13-play, 7:32 drive that ended with Ta'amu connecting with guard Gunner Britton for a 4-yard score with 1:55 remaining. A fumble recovery soon after put the finishing touches on a 32-24 Defenders victory.

This game produced the best finish of the season.

After punting on their first two possessions and trailing the Arlington Renegades on the road, 3-0, the Michigan Panthers put together an eight-play touchdown drive that ended with quarterback Bryce Perkins rushing for a 24-yard touchdown after he initially fumbled the ball going into the end zone. The two teams later traded field goals, with Michigan leading 9-6 at halftime.

Neither team reached the end zone in the third quarter, though Arlington tacked on two field goals. Twelve plays after recovering a Michigan fumble, Arlington took an 18-9 lead when Luis Perez and wide receiver Tyler Vaughns hooked up for a 29-yard touchdown pass. Michigan responded with a 12-play touchdown drive of its own, as Perkins and wide receiver Malik Turner connected on a 12-yard touchdown pass followed by a three-point conversion to tie the game at 18-all with 5:47 remaining in the fourth quarter. But, seven plays later, Perez hit tight end Sal Cannella for a 10-yard touchdown, putting the Renegades back ahead. Arlington did, however, fail to convert a two-point try, and it paid dearly for that miss.

After getting the ball to the Renegades 1-yard line with one second remaining in the game, Panthers running back Toa Taua punched in a game-tying touchdown as time expired and then rushed for a walk-off 1-point conversion.

The first four possessions of this game ended in the end zone. Zaquandre White struck first blood for the Houston Roughnecks on the 10th play of the game with a 9-yard rushing score. Running back C.J. Marable returned the favor for the Birmingham Stallions with a 9-yard rushing score of his own on the next possession. But, two plays later, White took off for a 52-yard touchdown. And three plays after that score, Houston took an 18-6 lead when cornerback Damon Arnette intercepted Birmingham quarterback Case Cookus and ran the pick back 51 yards for a touchdown.

The Roughnecks took a 25-6 lead the next time they touched the ball when quarterback Jalan McClendon hit wide receiver Keke Chism for an 11-yard touchdown with 5:54 remaining in the second quarter. Birmingham finished the first half strong, though, as Cookus and tight end Jace Sternberger hooked up for an 8-yard touchdown pass on its final drive.

The Stallions got closer with field goals on each of their first three possessions of the second half and then took their first lead when quarterback J'Mar Smith — who took over for an injured Cookus in the fourth quarter — ran in a 1-yard score with 1:55 remaining in the game. Following a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and then an unnecessary roughness penalty on Houston, Birmingham took over at the opposing 2-yard line, and running back Ricky Person Jr. smacked in a touchdown. The Roughnecks turned the ball over on downs on the next possession, helping the Stallions achieve an eventful 33-25 win.

Both teams punted on their first respective possessions, but the St. Louis Battlehawks reached the end zone the next time they touched the ball when quarterback Max Duggan rushed for a 7-yard touchdown. St. Louis then got a field goal on its next drive.

The Memphis Showboats came to life late in the first half when Dresser Winn and wide receiver Jonathan Adams connected for a 5-yard touchdown to get them on the board with 1:55 remaining in the second quarter. But eight plays later, Duggan found wide receiver Jahcour Pearson for a 13-yard score, giving St. Louis a 16-6 lead at halftime.

No touchdowns were scored in the second half, with both teams posting one field goal apiece and the Battlehawks getting a 19-9 road victory.

