United Football League UFL 2025: Best hot mic moments from Week 10 Updated Jun. 4, 2025 3:42 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 10 of the 2025 UFL season has come and gone, and we're officially switching gears to the playoffs, which kick off Sunday, June 8. The postseason schedule was set before the final week of the regular season, but football fans were still treated to some fantastic action in the final week.

On Friday, the St. Louis Battlehawks took down the DC Defenders on the road in a 13-8 victory on FOX. Both teams rested some players, as these two squads will face each other again in the XFL Conference Championship Game. The Houston Roughnecks traveled to Ford Field and took down the Michigan Panthers on Saturday, 19-12.

In Sunday's doubleheader, the Arlington Renegades came out with a 23-6 win over the San Antonio Brahmas , followed by the Birmingham Stallions crushing the Memphis Showboats by 37 points on the road, 46-9. Michigan and Birmingham are back in action soon, facing each other in the USFL Conference Championship Game.

Here are the best hot mic moments from Week 10!

"Sit your f****** ass down!"

Battlehawks defensive tackle Austin Faoliu and linebacker Mike Rose got to Defenders quarterback Mike DiLiello for a sack and informed the signal-caller that it was time for him to sit his "f****** ass down."

ADVERTISEMENT

"Wait, there's a penalty. We got to go back, though."

Panthers quarterback Rocky Lombardi appeared to have a 49-yard rushing touchdown and was pumped after the big scoring play. However, he later realized that the play was being called back due to a penalty.

"That was clean"

Showboats quarterback Troy Williams took a hit from Delontae Scott after just getting off a pass. Williams later told the Stallions linebacker "that was clean."

"No!"

Panthers head coach Mike Nolan was passionately trying to get his players out of a fight that was unfolding.

"Get DK to calm the … fudge down."

Prior to a fourth-and-10, Brahmas head coach Payton Pardee wanted a player on his team (presumably offensive lineman Derrick Kelly II) to "calm the fudge down." Surely, that's what he meant to say.

"You better get your ass down!"

Renegades quarterback Luis Perez rushed for a 7-yard touchdown with 6:25 remaining in the first half and dove for the score. After the play, Perez's teammate told him that he has to "get his ass down" on those rushes.

"Are you kidding me?"

In at quarterback for the Renegades, Holton Ahlers was intercepted by Brahmas safety Jalen Elliott, and Ahlers was incredulous after the turnover.

Best Hot Mic Moments of Week 10 delivered by Pizza Hut

"Block the f*** out of that guy!"

Showboats head coach Jim Turner wanted his team to "block the f***" out of a player on the Stallions. Turner also kept yelling "Tom" throughout the game.

"Oh, you ass!"

DiLiello got the call on the run for the Defenders, and the quarterback stiff-armed Battlehawks cornerback Myles Sims. After the play, DiLiello informed Sims that he was "ass."

"God dang"

Showboats quarterback Dresser Winn was politely sacked by Stallions defensive end Myjai Sanders, who had two sacks on the day. Winn responded to the play with a "god dang."

"Y'all better lift!"

Stallions quarterback J'Mar Smith picked up a one-point conversion with his legs on a play. After the play, Smith repeatedly told the defense that they "better lift" — with somebody on the Showboats defense saying "yeah, we do."

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience United Football League

share