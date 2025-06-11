United Football League UFL 2025: Best hot mic moments from conference championship weekend Published Jun. 12, 2025 2:12 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It's off to the UFL title game for both the Michigan Panthers and the DC Defenders.

Both teams punched their ticket to Saturday's championship tilt after stellar performances last weekend. The Panthers took down the defending champion Birmingham Stallions on the road, 44-29, while the Defenders defeated the powerhouse St. Louis Battlehawks on the road, 36-18.

Here are the best hot mic moments from conference championship weekend.

"What the f--- is up!"

Defensive end Derick Roberson knocked the ball out of Battlehawks quarterback Max Duggan's possession, and linebacker Anthony Hines III recovered the fumble with 25 seconds remaining in the first half. The turnover helped the Defenders get a field goal before halftime and a 20-6 lead.

"Good s---!"

After rushing for a 1-yard score to put the Panthers up 14-0, Panthers quarterback Bryce Perkins got this remark from his teammate.

"Come on!"

Down 20 points late in the third quarter, Battlehawks wideout Hakeem Butler reeled in a 12-yard touchdown pass with one hand to inject some life into his team.

Best Hot Mic Moments of Conference Championships delivered by Pizza Hut

"This s--- ain't over!"

Stallions quarterback J'Mar Smith hit tight end Jordan Thomas for an 18-yard touchdown — Birmingham's first of the game. Smith wanted his teammates to know that they were still in it.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Get the f--- off me!"

Jacob Saylors' 2-yard rushing touchdown with 3:10 remaining in the first half was the Battlehawks' first score of the game and got them within one score.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience United Football League

share